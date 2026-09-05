Stray Dogs Protect Woman From Sexual Assault in Tamil Nadu, Viral Video Shows Brave Canine Biting and Chasing Away Accused

Police officials were searching CCTV footage along the area while investigating another case when they came across this incident. The video helped identify the minor — who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol — and resulted in his arrest. He was presented in front of the Juvenile Justice Board which directed him to be admitted to a local observation home.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Video Shows Stray Dogs Protecting Woman From Sexual Assault

Social media has reacted to this news with much love, commenting upon the stray dogs’ behavior and praising them for protecting the woman from sexual assault. “When dogs do a better job at protecting women than law enforcement,” one person commented. “At least the dog has guts and courts have asked to remove these street dogs. Where is PETA?” another wrote.

One social media user remarked upon the role of stray dogs in communities, emphasizing that all they need is a bit of care. “We have an army of street dogs within the country who silently safeguard us from many things. The only species which is extremely loyal to humans. We just have to be nice to them, that's it,” the comment read.

A third comment echoed this sentiment and called for better animal-protection initiatives such as animal birth control (ABC). “Stray dogs have a habit of protecting their neighbourhood provided they get some basic care. We need to invest in ABC and community care and the same dogs will be assets. They are not a menace. They are victims of local authorities,” the user remarked.

See also: Punjab Launches Crackdown on Stray Dogs After Supreme Court Order; Protests Erupt Over Alleged Animal Abuse

The Wider Debate Around Stray Dogs In India

This case comes amidst a nation-wide push to tackle the stray dog crisis in India. In May 2026, the Supreme Court issued directives to pick up stray dogs, sterilize them and permanently relocate them away from schools, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other high footfall areas. This order overturned the older rule that required dogs to be released back into the same areas after treatment. States and Union Territories were also told to fence off sensitive public spaces and were warned that officials could be held personally responsible for failing to comply, with High Courts submitting compliance reports through late 2026.

In Delhi-NCR, the crackdown effectively began in August 2025, and has already seen large-scale pick-up drives, even as animal welfare groups have pushed back, citing insufficient shelter capacity. Against this backdrop of rounding up, fencing and, in extreme cases, euthanizing rabid or aggressive dogs, the Coimbatore incident stands out as a rare incident — a reminder that not every stray-dog story in India ends in conflict.

(Edited by Agniva Ray)