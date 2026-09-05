Stray Dogs Protect Woman From Sexual Assault in Tamil Nadu, Viral Video Shows Brave Canine Biting and Chasing Away Accused

Key Points
CCTV footage from Coimbatore's Thudiyalur area shows stray dogs barking and charging at a minor who allegedly attempted to assault a woman, causing him to flee.
Police discovered the video while investigating an unrelated case, identifying and arresting the minor, who was sent to a Juvenile Justice Board observation home.
The incident comes amid an ongoing Supreme Court-directed crackdown on India's stray dog population, offering a rare counterpoint to the broader debate over strays as a public safety concern.
DOGS ARE OFTEN CALLED MAN'S BEST FRIEND and celebrated for their loyalty and companionship. But in India, the story of stray dogs is usually a darker one. The country has the world's largest stray dog population and also reports the highest number of rabies cases, with attacks — at times fatal — by feral canines a recurring reality. Yet an incident from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has briefly flipped that narrative. In the Thudiyalur area, a pack of stray dogs stood between a mentally-challenged woman and a teenager who allegedly tried to molest her late at night, barking and charging at him until he fled. The incident was caught on CCTV footage and has gone viral on social media since then.
As per Times of India, the incident took place in the early hours of Friday, September 4, 2026, near NGGO Colony in Thudiyalur. The woman in question is allegedly mentally-challenged who frequently spends time along the roadside. When a minor boy attempted to sexually assault her, stray dogs bravely rushed in and chased him away. The whole incident was caught on CCTV footage, and has gained significant attention on social media sparking a debate around stray dogs and their place in society.
See also: Morocco Faces Global Backlash Over Mass Killing of up to 3 Million Stray Dogs Ahead of 2030 FIFA World Cup as Report Highlights ‘Massacre’ and Torturous Conditions
The video clip from the CCTV footage shows the woman standing on the side of an isolated road, sitting in front of her relative’s house. Suddenly, she is accosted by a minor boy who seizes hold of her arms and pushes her against the side of the road, in an alleged sexual assault attempt. As the woman screams, a stray dog approaches, sniffing at the minor’s heels and circling around. As the minor’s force against the woman starts to become aggressive, stray dogs start barking and then one rushes to nip at the minor’s heels. The dog continues its attack, causing the minor to let go of the women and flee. The stray dogs continue barking and chase him away as he vanishes from the CCTV footage’s view.
Watch the viral video here:
Police officials were searching CCTV footage along the area while investigating another case when they came across this incident. The video helped identify the minor — who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol — and resulted in his arrest. He was presented in front of the Juvenile Justice Board which directed him to be admitted to a local observation home.
Social media has reacted to this news with much love, commenting upon the stray dogs’ behavior and praising them for protecting the woman from sexual assault. “When dogs do a better job at protecting women than law enforcement,” one person commented. “At least the dog has guts and courts have asked to remove these street dogs. Where is PETA?” another wrote.
One social media user remarked upon the role of stray dogs in communities, emphasizing that all they need is a bit of care. “We have an army of street dogs within the country who silently safeguard us from many things. The only species which is extremely loyal to humans. We just have to be nice to them, that's it,” the comment read.
A third comment echoed this sentiment and called for better animal-protection initiatives such as animal birth control (ABC). “Stray dogs have a habit of protecting their neighbourhood provided they get some basic care. We need to invest in ABC and community care and the same dogs will be assets. They are not a menace. They are victims of local authorities,” the user remarked.
See also: Punjab Launches Crackdown on Stray Dogs After Supreme Court Order; Protests Erupt Over Alleged Animal Abuse
This case comes amidst a nation-wide push to tackle the stray dog crisis in India. In May 2026, the Supreme Court issued directives to pick up stray dogs, sterilize them and permanently relocate them away from schools, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, and other high footfall areas. This order overturned the older rule that required dogs to be released back into the same areas after treatment. States and Union Territories were also told to fence off sensitive public spaces and were warned that officials could be held personally responsible for failing to comply, with High Courts submitting compliance reports through late 2026.
In Delhi-NCR, the crackdown effectively began in August 2025, and has already seen large-scale pick-up drives, even as animal welfare groups have pushed back, citing insufficient shelter capacity. Against this backdrop of rounding up, fencing and, in extreme cases, euthanizing rabid or aggressive dogs, the Coimbatore incident stands out as a rare incident — a reminder that not every stray-dog story in India ends in conflict.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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