The Local Songs are Disappearing as Pulicat’s Fishing Life Changes

Selva Kumar (39), whose ancestors were fishermen, worked as a fisher in Pulicat before moving to Chennai nine years ago to give his daughter and son better educational opportunities. He initially worked as a contractual labourer but lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic. He now works as a daily-wage labourer.

“Fishing has decreased, and the size of the fish has decreased too. It does not bring in enough money to run a family smoothly. The scenario was different even 15 years ago,” says Selva.

He did not want his children to remain tied to the same uncertain livelihood. “I never wanted my daughter to sell dried fish, as many women in these villages do. Nor did I want my son to take up fishing. I will bear all the struggles for them. I want to see them get good jobs.”

Like Selva, Gangan (57) never encouraged his two sons to take up fishing. One now works for a private firm in Chennai and the other in Delhi.

“Fishermen do not encourage their sons who study and have potential to take up fishing. Many people from different parts of Pulicat are giving up fishing. It is no longer sustainable, especially for small-scale fishermen like us. A job offers security, while this profession involves a lot of risks,” Gangan says.

For those who remain, livelihoods are increasingly pieced together. Younger people who leave fishing have started driving autorickshaws, Gangan says, while some families have opened small grocery shops, mostly operated by women.

Fishing does not pay anymore

The plight of Bhaskar (48) a Pulicat fisher, explains why some families are looking elsewhere for work. After hours spent fishing, he has returned with a catch worth no more than Rs 4,000.

Aila, Spanish mackerel or seer fish (Vanjiram), trevally (Paarai), Indian mackerel (Kaanangkeluthi), prawns or shrimp (Eraal), mud crabs (Nandu) and catfish (Keluthi) are still found in abundance. But high-value catches such as shark (Sura), baby sharks (Sura Kutty), anchovy trevally (Nethili Paarai) and butterfish or false trevally (Sutumbu), once more common in Pulicat, are now rarely seen, Bhaskar says.

He remembers a different kind of fishing.

“Earlier, when we were young, I have seen my grandfather going fishing in Chinnamaram (small Kattamaran/wooden boats) for inshore fishing and Periamaram (large Kattamaran) for fishing farther offshore with larger nets. My grandfather knew specifically which timber to select [for the boat] in which season. Oddavi families (hereditary boat builders) used to build the boats. I have no knowledge of that.”

Bhaskar attributes the decline of some fish to increased salinity, mangrove loss, reduced freshwater inflow and pollution, which he says are forcing fishers further into the sea.

The relationship between freshwater and salinity is particularly important in Pulicat because the lagoon’s backwaters serve as breeding grounds for prawns, crabs and various fish species. Bhagat Singh, an associate researcher at the French Institute of Pondicherry who studies the history of fishing communities in Tamil Nadu, says Pulicat receives freshwater from the Poondi Reservoir through the Arani River. But the reservoir is also a major source of drinking water for Chennai and Tiruvallur district, leaving less scope for releasing freshwater into the lagoon.

Freshwater flows into the lagoon mainly for a few months during the northeast monsoon, particularly in November and December, Singh says. “As the freshwater inflow into the lagoon decreases, its productivity is affected. The same condition applies to the nearshore waters as well for which fishers are increasingly forced to venture into deeper waters in search of fish.”

Environmental activist and retired professor Fatima Babu also links changes in salinity to industrial activity. She says desalination plants discharge highly saline waste into the sea, which can damage marine life and force fishers further into the deep sea.

“Moreover, in the last 10 years the rainfall has become more erratic,” Bhaskar says. Older fishers, he says, could read waves and winds to predict where and when to fish. His friend’s grandfather could read the phases of the moon and use them to anticipate the monsoon.

Moon phases, star constellations, wind directions, the halo around the sun and other observations once helped guide fishing communities. But this traditional knowledge is becoming less reliable as weather patterns change. The monsoon rainfall has increased by more than 10% in the last decade in approximately 80% of tehsils in Tamil Nadu, according to the information available to this study.

Climate change is not the only force altering fishing. Government policy and the expansion of mechanised fishing have also changed how fishing is carried out along the Tamil Nadu coast.