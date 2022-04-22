Switching to Solar Energy this Year? Make Sure You Know These 7 Things

By: Yashvi Jain

More and more people in India are beginning to invest in solar power systems. Their roofs are being fitted with solar energy systems, and it makes sense. As solar power technology has progressed, many of these advancements have resulted in lower equipment costs and higher efficiency.

Solar energy is a great way to power your home or business with a green energy source. You'll be able to minimize your carbon footprint, lower your utility bills, and feel good about helping in some small manner to the planet's overall health.

While installing solar energy is a cost-effective choice, there are a few things to consider before doing so at your house or place of business. When considering transitioning to solar energy this year, make sure to keep the below 7 things to keep in mind:

1. What Materials Are They Constructed Of?

Solar energy panels contain solar cells, also known as photovoltaic cells, which convert sunlight into electricity and are built of semiconductors (such as silicon). The emission of electricity is a result of the transport of electrons through cells that occurs when light strikes them.

Solar cells in household installations can now convert roughly 20% of the sunshine they absorb into power, while commercial systems can achieve up to 40% of so-called solar efficiency. However, as technology advances, solar efficiency is likely to rise in tandem with price reductions.

2. Calculate How Much Energy You Use and Will Be Needing?

A good solar installer can help you figure out how much energy you use each day. The amount of power your solar system will produce depends heavily on this. The average quantity of energy you use can help you determine how many solar panels you need and how much of your energy needs can be met by solar.

When you consume energy is also significant. Do you like to exercise in the mornings and evenings, or in the middle of the day? This is crucial when it comes to solar panel placement and net metering to you.

3. Is My Area's Weather and Climate Suited To Solar Energy?

Your region's climate and weather, believe it or not, can have a significant impact on your home's solar energy generation. Keep in mind that solar energy relies on the sun on to function. As a result, solar energy production will be reduced in foggy and wet places. Solar panels thrive in places where sunlight is the strongest, as compared to somewhere that has far fewer clear and sunny days.

Overcast weather doesn't necessarily mean you can't benefit from solar power; it just means you'll need extra panels to compensate for the lack of sunlight. Keep in mind that if you live in a cloudy state, your energy consumption is likely to be lower than in sunny ones, thus the cost of solar generation may still balance out. Consider a higher-efficiency solar energy system if you reside in an area where solar panels may need a boost.

4. Make Use of A Reputable Solar Professional

Because most solar panels are predicted to last roughly 25 years, you should find an installation you can count on to be there for the duration of the project. Other components of solar systems are inverters, which transform the energy gathered by the solar panels into power that can be used by your home appliances. Your installer will most likely need to replace the inverter at least twice over the life of your solar energy system.

Don't just look at the hardware; also look into the installation and supplier and double-check your warranty information. Speak with your retailer if anything is unclear. Take the time to find out how long the provider has been offering solar systems and whether or not their customers are satisfied.

5. What Are the Dimensions of Your Roof?

Roofs are available in a variety of styles and sizes. Make sure your roof has enough room for the solar panels before proceeding with any installation. You will most likely not obtain the return on your investment if there isn't enough room.

6. The Amount of Time You Intend to Spend in That Particular Residence

Solar energy is a long-term investment with long-term advantages. So, if you're thinking about moving out of your current home or office in the near future, consider putting the panels in your new place.

7. Check to See Whether You Need Permission and Check Out the Related Regulation

Each city, county, and the state has its own set of regulations on the installation of solar panels on residential properties. It's critical to check city codes and ensure that you follow all local zoning laws and ordinances before proceeding with any installation.

Takeaway

Rather than picking the most popular solar panels, choose the one that is most suited for your property and satisfies your needs. Before making a decision, consider a variety of possibilities and the advice provided above and make an informed decision. Most importantly, remember to choose a trusted brand like Luminous as it is an industry leader in India’s solar power solution sector. They have an extensive catalogue of products that you can check out, including solar batteries.