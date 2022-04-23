Migrating Your Data from Crashplan Cloud Backup to a Crashplan Alternative

Introduction

As an experienced IT professional knows, relying on a single backup solution is a recipe for disaster. This was made painfully clear in 2017 when Code42, the company behind Crashplan for Home, announced it was discontinuing its popular cloud backup service.

For many users, this came as a complete shock. After all, Crashplan had been one of the most popular and trusted backup solutions for years. But in a matter of months, it was gone.

This left many users scrambling to find a new backup solution. And while there are many great CrashPlan alternatives out there, the experience was a harsh reminder of the importance of diversifying your backup strategy.

As of October 2018, Code42 CrashPlan is no longer available for new customers. If you are a current Code42 CrashPlan customer, your service will continue through the end of your contract. However, you may be looking for a CrashPlan alternative as your contract comes to an end or in light of recent changes to the product.

How to export your data from Crashplan?

The first step in migrating your data from Crashplan is to export your data from the Code42 console. To do this, follow these steps:

Log in to the Code42 CrashPlan console.

- Click on the gear icon in the top right corner and select "Export" from the drop-down menu.

- Select the destination for your export file. This can be a local drive, an external drive, or a network location.

- Click "Start Export."

- Once the export is complete, click "Done."

The process of exporting your data from Crashplan can take some time, depending on how much data you have. Once the export is complete, you will have a .cpgz file containing your backed-up data.

How to import your data into another cloud backup software

Now that you have exported your data from Crashplan, you need to import it into your new cloud backup solution. The process for doing this will vary depending on which solution you choose.

For example, if you are migrating to Backblaze, you will need to follow these steps:

- Log in to your Backblaze account.

- Click on the "Buckets" tab and select the bucket you want to use for your import.

- Click on the "Files" tab and select "Upload Files."

- Select the .cpgz file you exported from Crashplan and click "Open."

- Once the upload is complete, click "Done."

Your data will now be safely backed up in your new cloud backup solution.

What are the alternatives to Crashplan?

There are a variety of cloud backup solutions on the market, so it's important to choose one that best meets your needs. Here are a few CrashPlan alternatives to consider:

Backblaze: One of the most popular CrashPlan alternatives offers unlimited storage for just $7 per month. Has a simple interface and offers robust features like versioning and block-level file copying.

Acronis True Image: A comprehensive backup solution offers file synchronization and cloud storage features. Prices start at $50 per year.

Carbonite: Another CrashPlan alternative, with plans for unlimited storage starting at $60 per year.

Some of the challenges you might encounter?

When migrating your data from Crashplan to another cloud backup solution, you may encounter a few challenges. First, exporting your data from Crashplan can take some time, depending on how much data you have. Second, you will need to choose a new cloud backup solution that meets your needs. And finally, you may need to troubleshoot any issues that arise during the migration process.

Tips for ensuring a smooth migration process

There are a few tips you can follow to ensure a smooth migration process:

- Start by exporting your data from Crashplan.

- Choose a new cloud backup solution that meets your needs.

- Upload your data to your new cloud backup solution.

- Troubleshoot any issues that arise during the migration process.

- Enjoy your new cloud backup solution!

Conclusion

Migrating your data from Crashplan to a CrashPlan alternative can be a bit of a process, but it's doable. Just export your data first, choose a new solution that meets your needs, and then upload your data to the new solution. And if you run into any issues along the way, don't hesitate to troubleshoot them.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)