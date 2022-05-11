India in Digital & Cyber Age: An Overview of Cyber/Digital Security in India.

Though India celebrates its National Technology Day to remember the success of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear test, the more important and urgent field that requires our attention is the cyber/digital security tech. India is poised to become a tech hub and an innovation centre for research and development. And to protect the IPRs and all the national data of its people and institutions, the government needs to take cyber security much more seriously.

Every technological advancement comes with its positive and negative aspects. Whether it be smartphones, the internet, social media or the digital revolution. India is currently going through a digital revolution.

This too has the positives like digitization of payments & transactions, and the negatives like digital/cyber frauds, scams & attacks. The arrival of this pandemic has also boosted the positive as well as the negative aspects of the digital revolution. What's the need of the hour is to engrave our focus and attention on the negative aspects of the digital revolution, which brings us to the reality of Cyber Threats and Cyber Security in India.

The Positives: Good side of the digital revolution.

The arrival of fast & affordable 4G, the shock of demonetization, the introduction of GST, the launch of government programs & services like Digital India, UPI, RuPay, etc and the recent disruptions caused by the pandemic, all of these have contributed to placing India amongst the worlds leading nations in terms of internet users, smartphone users, social media users and online payments & transactions. All of these have made life much easier & comfortable; decreased the digital & opportunity divide; made the country, society and economy more interlinked & connected; helped in formalising the economy; helped many to expand & grow their business and has contributed to making the country more prosperous.