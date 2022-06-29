Deepfakes, stolen personal information helping scammers get remote IT jobs

Scammers are now using deepfakes and stealing the personal information of people and applying for remote job interviews and working from home.

Such practices are being seen in the world of information technology as IT firms still allow most of their workforce to work from anywhere.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has warned of an increase in complaints reporting the use of deep fakes and stolen Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to apply for a variety of remote work and work-at-home positions.

Deepfakes include a video, an image, or a recording convincingly altered and manipulated to misrepresent someone as doing or saying something that was not done or said.