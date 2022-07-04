Adobe observes Secular shift to digital has advanced in India

India outranks every other country in the world in terms of preference for dealing with brands and the secular shift to digital has gone to the next level in the country in the post-Covid world, a top Adobe executive said .

According to Simon Tate, Adobe's Asia Pacific President, it has been amazing to see how quickly their customers in India have made that shift to having a very strong, personalized content-driven outreach through digital channels with their customers, "not just current customers but prospective ones as well".

"The Indian companies have an opportunity to get on the front foot with this broad theme of digital experience. But if they get on the front foot with some of the new emerging technologies around virtual reality, Web3.0, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), metaverse, then the next few years are going to be exciting," Tate told IANS.

"Personalisation at scale in a digital-first world is what every marketer that I talk to and every executive frankly wants to achieve," added Tate, a 20-year IT veteran with rich experience across a variety of business development and leadership roles in the Asia Pacific.