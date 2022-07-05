Data misuse via instant loan apps, Indians face extortion

More than one in two Indian consumers who use instant loan apps are facing very high-interest charges, extortion, and data misuse, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes a tough stand against unregistered digital loan lending apps, a new report showed on Tuesday.

While 58 percent of citizens said when they or someone in their family/ household staff took a loan using instant loan apps in the past two years, they were charged annual interest of over 25 percent.

Over 54 percent of citizens surveyed experienced extortion or data misuse during the collection process, according to the report by community social media platform LocalCircles.

The platform on Tuesday wrote to the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, requesting them to take cognizance of the survey findings and take further action on such instant loan apps.

According to MeitY, it has blocked 27 such fraudulent instant loan apps.

The RBI has also disallowed non-bank prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) from loading credit.

"The PPI-MD (PPI-master direction) does not permit loading of PPIs from credit lines. Such practice, if followed, should be stopped immediately. Any non-compliance in this regard may attract penal action under provisions contained in the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007," according to the latest RBI directive.