Big Tech wants India to ease up on new IT regulations as Indonesia fixes them

An industry group called Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) representing US-based Big Tech firms has urged India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to make changes in the proposed amendments to the country's new IT Rules, 2021 which would "negate the government's commitment to ease of doing business".

In a letter to the IT Ministry, the coalition that represents Apple, Meta, Google, Amazon, Twitter, and Spotify, among others, said that the proposed changes in the new IT Rules 2021 would affect continuity in business operations for all intermediaries that have made significant investments in the country regarding technology, workforce, and other resources.

The coalition said that intermediaries, as conceived under Section 79 of the IT Act, only provide a technology platform or a computer resource as a service to the user.

"It is ultimately the user who determines the nature of content to be communicated or transmitted on the platforms/computer resources operated by the intermediaries. Given this, it may be more beneficial to impose mandates prohibiting the dissemination of certain types of content on the user itself," it argued.

The republished draft by the IT Ministry has revealed a plan to form an appeals panel that can reverse content moderation decisions by Big Tech companies. The new IT rules also require big social media platforms to help the government trace the originator of messages in special cases.

The coalition said that the MeitY should allow the industry to adopt a self-regulatory grievance redressal mechanism as an alternative to the Grievance Advisory Committee (GAC).