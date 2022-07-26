Will Dubai rank among the top 10 Metaverse economies worldwide?

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy was launched to make Dubai one of the top ten metaverse economies and a global hub for the metaverse community.

His Majesty Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed emphasized the importance of consolidating Dubai's status as a hub offering the most advanced metaverse ecosystem and as a global leader in adopting digital solutions, which reflects His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's ambitious vision of transforming the emirate into a global capital of advanced technologies, primarily artificial intelligence (AI) and Web3.

The strategy aims to build on Dubai's success in attracting over 1,000 blockchain and metaverse companies. It also promotes Dubai's goal of supporting over 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030. This would further boost Dubai's economy and support the UAE government's goal of tripling the current number of blockchain companies.

According to Al Olamas, the Dubai Metaverse Strategy aligns with the UAE AI Strategy's goals of elevating the country's position as one of the world's leading countries in futuristic sectors by investing in new initiatives and empowering talent to drive digital transformation and the adoption of future technologies.

The Dubai Metaverse Strategy aims to foster innovation, increase the economic contributions of the metaverse through R&D collaborations, and promote advanced ecosystems through accelerators and incubators that attract companies and projects to Dubai.

The strategy focuses on developing talent and investing in future capabilities by providing the necessary support in metaverse education for metaverse developers, content creators, and users of digital platforms.

The key pillars of the strategy are extended reality (which combines the physical and virtual worlds), augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and digital twins (a virtual representation of an object or system). The strategy aims to improve human thinking processes by leveraging real-time data, utilizing machine learning and IoT, and utilizing AI simulation and blockchain.