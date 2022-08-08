AI that mimics the brain analyses health data on a skin-like computing device

A team of US researchers has developed a flexible, stretchable computing chip that processes information by mimicking the human brain.

The device, described in the journal Matter, aims to change the way health data is processed.

"With this work, we've bridged wearable technology with artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a powerful device which can analyze health data right on our bodies," said Sihong Wang, a materials scientist and Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago.

Currently, getting an in-depth profile about your health requires a visit to a hospital or clinic. In the future, Wang said, people's health could be tracked continuously by wearable electronics that can detect diseases even before symptoms appear.

Wang's team designed a chip that could collect data from multiple biosensors and draw conclusions about a person's health using cutting-edge machine learning approaches.

Importantly, they wanted it to be wearable on the body and integrate seamlessly with the skin.

"With a smartwatch, there's always a gap," said Wang. "We wanted something that can achieve very intimate contact and accommodate the movement of the skin."