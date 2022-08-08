The Center estimates that the debut of 5G will take place within a month

The country is likely to witness the rollout of the much-awaited high-speed 5G mobile services in about a month.

"In about a month, 5G mobile services will roll out in the country, which will have multiplier effects on the development of all sectors. A 6G Technology Innovations Group, has also been set up, which is working towards the development of indigenous 6G stack," said Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, while addressing the inaugural event of the International Telecommunication Union's Regional Standardisation Forum (RSF) for Asia and Oceania region on Monday.

He said that the government is promoting the indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured advanced telecom technology, and as a result, India today has a strong home-grown 5G mobile communications ecosystem.

"By the end of this year, we are likely to see indigenously developed, and manufactured 5G stack, getting deployed, in rolling out 5G network in India. Our engineers have developed a set of 5G standards, which will facilitate the spread of the 5G network in rural areas," he said.