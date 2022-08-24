Is Malware the New Frontier of Medical Malpractice?

By- Cathy Carter

Lawmakers are taking notice of the growing risks associated with inadequate healthcare cybersecurity preparation. As a result of recent occurrences, device manufacturers and healthcare delivery organizations (HDOs) are now accountable for compromised data and failing to adhere to best practices and guard against known dangers. Instead, it has the potential to place the patients at legal risk.

Tirani Kid arrived at Springhill Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama, on July 16 to have a cesarean section. Her baby was born the next day with her umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, causing severe brain injuries. In April of the following year, the baby died from complications, a sheer example of medical negligence.

What is Medical Malware Malpractice?

According to the Federal Trade Commission and other regulators, it is the responsibility of technology suppliers and User organizations to secure their goods and infrastructure against common threats. Failing to do so can result in legal repercussions. Observing the state of play between Kidd and Springhill These claims, as well as any following measures taken to prosecute businesses that fail to defend themselves from "known software vulnerabilities," safeguard hospitals and HDOs from ransomware and other frequent attacks, and the healthcare industry would be wise to take heed.

Targets of violence frequently target healthcare facilities. The US Department of Health and Human Services has cautioned that the number of cyberattacks on hospitals reached 679 in 2021 and may continue to climb due to medical negligence.

Moreover, ransomware can do fatal harm by seizing control of medical equipment and disrupting procedures, even if most unscrupulous hackers are unwilling to commit bodily harm to patients. The facility could be held responsible for any resulting patient harm if a hospital suffers a cyber attack employing a well-documented and easily avoided attack vector. In other words, insufficient attention to cyber security can be as harmful as negligence in the medical field.