Apple iPhone 14 Plus launched, starts from Rs 89,900 in the Indian market

Apple on Thursday announced the availability of the iPhone 14 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display, an upgraded dual-camera system, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, A15 Bionic, and improved battery life, in India and other countries from Friday.

Customers in India can purchase iPhone 14 in colors like midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage starting from Rs 89,900.

Customers who pre-ordered iPhone 14 Plus online will also begin receiving deliveries from Friday.

In India, people can get Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards and no-cost EMI for six months on HDFC Bank cards. For trade-in, customers can get up to a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus.