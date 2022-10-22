With the Beginning of 5G Era, 50% Indian Smartphone Users to Upgrade Devices

"When purchasing a new smartphone, more than one-third of the users plan to retain their current device as an alternative/secondary phone. Also, with more exchange offers available, more than one-fourth of the respondents plan to trade in their current smartphone when purchasing the next one," said research analyst Arushi Chawla.



Samsung users have the strongest brand loyalty with 51 per cent of the users who used Samsung as their previous device also using Samsung currently.



Apple, despite having a smaller share in previous and current smartphone purchases, is the second most preferred brand (20 per cent) for future purchases, said the report.



"In addition, 5G capability becomes more important as we move up the ladder for budget preference for future smartphones. 5G is one of the main factors taken into consideration for all major smartphone brands. But 5G is the most important factor for respondents preferring Apple as their next smartphone purchase," said Chawla. (SJ/IANS)