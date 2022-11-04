Smartphone market in India declines by 11 percent

India's smartphone shipments declined 11 percent (on-year) to reach over 45 million units in the third quarter this year, led by Xiaomi with a 21 percent market share and closely followed by Samsung at a 19 percent share, a report showed on Thursday.

According to the latest research from Counterpoint's 'Market Monitor service,' the decline, which is the first ever for a Q3, can be attributed to the high base last year due to the pent-up demand during Q3 2021, as well as lower consumer demand in the entry-tier and budget segments in Q3 2022.

One in three smartphones shipped during the quarter was a 5G smartphone. Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment with a 20 percent share, followed by OnePlus and Vivo.