Bullet Recovered from Passenger at Hyderabad Metro Station

The passenger was detained and handed over to police. On a complaint by the Metro security officials, a case was registered at Kukatpally Police Station.

Police launched an investigation to determine how the bullet came into the passenger's possession. A police officer said they were questioning the youth, who resides in Pragathinagar.

Moosapet Metro Station last month witnessed a stabbing incident. A 19-year-old girl was injured in an attack by her boyfriend.

The accused, 20, allegedly stabbed the woman in the stomach with a blade in a fit of rage. Police investigations revealed that the accused was upset as she was avoiding him because of his alcohol addiction.

According to police, the two had studied together at a government school in Moosapet until Class 10 and had got into a relationship. Even after discontinuing their studies due to financial reasons, they continued their friendship. Recently, the relations turned sour when the accused developed alcohol addiction, and she started avoiding him because of the addiction.