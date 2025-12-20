Decades After Bondage, Chenchu Tribal Woman Leads Telangana’s Amaragiri as Sarpanch

Lingamma, in her 40s, hails from a Chenchu settlement near the Nallamala forests, where several families were trapped in an exploitative fishing system for generations. Local traders allegedly forced Chenchu families to take high-interest loans for fishing nets and supplies, compelling them to sell their catch exclusively at suppressed prices. This created a cycle of permanent indebtedness and bonded labour.

The exploitation came to light in January 2016, when a government inquiry officially recognised the entire village as victims of bonded labour. Following the investigation, 106 individuals were rescued, and 65 Release Certificates were issued, marking the beginning of their rehabilitation. What began as a rescue soon became a journey toward empowerment.