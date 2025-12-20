Decades After Bondage, Chenchu Tribal Woman Leads Telangana’s Amaragiri as Sarpanch

Purusaala Lingamma, a Chenchu tribal woman and former bonded labourer, has been elected sarpanch of Amaragiri village
The Chenchu families were freed from generational debt bondage in 2016, after a government inquiry
Through collective organisation and economic rehabilitation the community reclaimed its livelihood
In an inspiring story of social transformation, Purusaala Lingamma, a survivor of decades-long bonded labour, has been elected sarpanch of Amaragiri village in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. Her victory in the recent gram panchayat elections marks a historic first for the Chenchu tribal community, which was freed from debt bondage nearly a decade ago.
Lingamma, in her 40s, hails from a Chenchu settlement near the Nallamala forests, where several families were trapped in an exploitative fishing system for generations. Local traders allegedly forced Chenchu families to take high-interest loans for fishing nets and supplies, compelling them to sell their catch exclusively at suppressed prices. This created a cycle of permanent indebtedness and bonded labour.
The exploitation came to light in January 2016, when a government inquiry officially recognised the entire village as victims of bonded labour. Following the investigation, 106 individuals were rescued, and 65 Release Certificates were issued, marking the beginning of their rehabilitation. What began as a rescue soon became a journey toward empowerment.
After their release, the survivors organised themselves under the Amaragiri Released Bonded Laborers Association (RBLA) to reclaim control over their livelihoods. With institutional support, the community established a fish-processing unit, helping them achieve economic independence and fair market access. The community moved from survival to self-reliance, proving that freedom is sustained through collective strength.
Building on this transformation, Lingamma contested the sarpanch election and emerged victorious, defeating her younger brother, who was her opponent. Her win was celebrated across the village with emotional scenes.
