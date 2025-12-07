Goa Nightclub Tragedy: CM Orders Inquiry as 25 Dead, Manager Arrested

New Delhi, Dec 7: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the devastating fire at a nightclub in Arpora and confirmed swift action against those responsible.

Sawant, who visited the site early in the morning to assess the damage and review rescue operations, told NDTV that the general manager of the nightclub has been arrested, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club’s owner.

He said the government would ensure accountability at every level and assured strict punitive measures against any individual or establishment found violating safety norms.

See Also: IndiGo Staff Shortage Crisis: Nearly 100 Flights Cancelled at Chennai Airport for 6th Day

The Chief Minister also directed local authorities to expedite support for victims’ families and coordinate with hospitals treating the injured.

He said the fire broke out around 12 a.m., and many people could not come out of the nightclub due to the fire and died due to suffocation.

When asked if the nightclub fire was "negligence", the CM said that a probe has been ordered to ascertain if the nightclub followed fire safety norms.

The CM also wrote on X, saying, "I am closely reviewing the situation arising from the tragic fire incident at Arpora, in which 25 people have lost their lives and 6 have been injured. All six injured persons are in a stable condition and are receiving the best medical care. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility."

The Governor of Goa, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, expressed profound grief over the tragedy, extending condolences to those who lost family members in the fire.

He said the incident had plunged the state into mourning and called on authorities to provide every possible form of assistance to the injured and the bereaved. He emphasised the need for coordinated support and urged departments to prioritise relief efforts.

See Also: DGCA Grants "One Time Exemption" to IndiGo From FDTL Rules as Cancellations Surge