Hyderabad Shocker: 26-Year-Old Woman Checks into Hotel with a Man, Later Dies by Suicide While on a Video Call with a Friend

ON JULY 2, 2026, a 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad, Telangana. According to initial reports, the woman has been identified as N. Subramanyam Renuka, who was found dead in a hotel room at Hotel Grand Lodge near MD Lines, Hyderabad, Telangana. The police are currently investigating whether Renuka’s death was a suicide or a murder.

As per the police investigation, Renuka had checked into the hotel with another man named Farood on July 1, 2026. He told the police that he had stepped outside for some time, and when he returned, he found Renuka allegedly hanging inside the hotel room. India Today reported that Farooq is a 34-year-old man from the Golconda area, whereas Renuka hailed from the Alwal suburb in Hyderabad.

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What happened the night Renuka died?

The police reported that the victim checked into the room with the man in the early hours of Wednesday, July 1, 2026, According to an NDTV report, the man stepped outside at around 10:30 p.m. the following day while Renuka was still inside the hotel. Later, the police claimed that the woman had ordered dinner to her room after 11 p.m.

The deceased was allegedly on a video call when she died by suicide. Langar Houz Sub-Inspector (SI) Syed Munwar Ali stated, “The woman allegedly died by suicide while on a video call with her friend Satya at around 12:24 a.m.” The investigators found a liquor bottle in Renuka's room where she was found dead.

After Renuka's body was discovered in the hotel room, the hotel staff alerted the authorities, prompting an immediate investigation into the case. The police team reached the hotel and carried out further procedures, including a preliminary inspection, before shifting the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination. ACP Syed Fiaz told the media that a case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with suspicious deaths.

“We are yet to ascertain the reason for the suicide. Family members did not express any suspicion about the death,” said ACP Fiaz.

Renuka worked at a pub in KPHB (Kukatpally Housing Board Colony), and the police claimed that before her death, she had contacted her brother, Bunny, and her colleague, Satya. ACP Fiaz also added that the victim had been living separately from her husband and had shared a flat with Satya in Kukatpally for the past three months. Renuka was the mother of an eight-year-old boy. The police will question Farooq and the other friends of the deceased as part of the investigation.

[VS]

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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