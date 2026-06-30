Hyderabad Man Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Fear Over SIR Deletion Triggered Distress

A SUICIDE CASE from Hyderabad has shocked everyone. According to India Today, a 40-year-old man from Borabanda died by suicide at his residence on June 28, 2026. The victim, identified as Shaik Mujeeb, was found dead at his home. Family members claimed he had been under pressure over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The police officials have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the family members, Shaik Mujeeb was a resident of Bharatnagar in Borabanda, who lived with his wife and three sons. Two of his sons suffer from mental health problems. In the early hours of June 28, 2026, Mujeeb allegedly hanged himself at his residence. His son, who found him hanging, brought him down and attempted to revive him. However, Mujeeb had already passed away.

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Shaik Mujeeb spent over 1 lakh to correct discrepancies

Mujeeb has been attempting to correct the discrepancies in his official records such as voter ID card, Aadhar card, and other identity documents for several months. According to his family, he allegedly spent around Rs 1.5 lakh on the correction procedure of his official documents through private agents, but the issues were not resolved, leaving him under considerable mental stress from the past few months.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mohammed Imam, relative of Shaik Mujeeb, said that he was worried about the SIR as he did not possess documents to map his name to a relative in the 2002 electoral rolls. “My uncle had spent over Rs 1 lakh to obtain documents such as a passport, income certificate, residence certificate and other records. He slipped into depression, fearing for the future of his two sons, who suffer from mental health problems,” Mohd Imam further added.

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Y Kashaiah, Sub-Inspector of Borabanda Police Station said

After the deceased's family filed a complaint, the Borabanda police registered a case and commenced an investigation. “The family members told us that Mujeeb had slipped into depression. We are investigating the case,” said Y Kashaiah, Sub-Inspector of Borabanda Police Station.

Mujeeb’s family further claimed that he was stressed about the possibility of the document inconsistencies and discrepancies during the ongoing SIR exercise, in which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification of electoral rolls.

Shaik Mujeeb was depressed that these issues in his document can create possible difficulties from him and his family members during the process of verification of the electoral roll. However, police have not established any direct connection between the SIR exercise and Mujeeb's death, and the investigation into the case is underway.

Shaik Mujeeb was originally from Karnataka, his family had moved to Hyderabad much before his marriage 30 years ago. Door-to-door enumeration under SIR commenced across Telangana on June 25, 2026.

(Edited by Khushboo Singh)

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