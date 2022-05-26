Probe & sentence Yasin Malik for crimes against us: Kashmiri Pandits

As the court sentenced Yasin Malik to rigorous life imprisonment on Wednesday for terror funding cases, the Kashmiri Pandits demanded that he should also be held accountable for the crimes he committed against the minority community.

The Pandits have held him responsible for their genocide and mass exodus from the valley in 1990.

"In the terror funding case, he has been awarded life imprisonment by the NIA court for terror funding, but the nation and the displaced Kashmiri Pandits are still waiting for the law enforcement agencies to bring to justice those people who committed acts of terror against the hapless Kashmiri Pandit Community, which includes Yasin Malik and many like him. We are still waiting for the day justice is delivered to this beleaguered community," said Ramesh Raina, President, All India Kashmiri Samaj.

The Kashmiri Pandits have been demanding a probe into the role of Yasin Malik and others in the exodus of the minorities from the valley.

Raina said: "We have already demanded a time-bound truth commission to fix the responsibility and accountability on the perpetrators of genocide on us."

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD), which played a key role in the making of the 'The Kashmir Files' movie has welcomed the decision of the NIA court but said that Malik should be tried for crimes against the Kashmiri Pandits.

Dr. Surinder Kaul, President of the GKPD, said: "There should be a commission of inquiry to probe Yasin Malik and others. He cannot just get away with life in terror funding case... "

He said that Malik was the "butcher of our genocide and ethnic cleansing. He has been given two life imprisonment sentences. And then there are others also... Bitta Karate is also there... and many more".