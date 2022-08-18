Terror attack on Kashmiri Pandit cousins sparks outrage; Muslims condemn murder and stage a protest against terrorists

A gruesome terror attack on two Kashmiri Pandit brothers Sunil Kumar Bhat and his cousin Pertimber Nath at Chotigam, a small hamlet in South Kashmir's Shopian district, triggered outrage in their village. Sunil succumbed to his injuries while Pertimber Nath (Pintu) suffered injuries.

Both Sunil and Pintu were farmers. They were fired upon by terrorists when they were busy with their work at their orchards. Sunil's family was among three Kashmir Pandit families which didn't leave the Valley in 1990 when Pakistan-sponsored terrorism gripped Kashmir.

Terrorists carrying out the targeted killing of Sunil Kumar Bhat pushed the Chotigam village into mourning with Muslim villagers coming out and raising slogans against the terrorists. They participated in the last rites of Sunil and bid him a tearful adieu sending a clear message to the terrorists and their sponsors that they cannot repeat 1990 when the Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the behest of Pakistan, and the members of the majority community acted as mute spectators due to the fear of guns turning towards them. Today that fear has vanished and they stand firmly with their Kashmiri Pandit brethren.

Condemnation

Attack evoked widespread condemnation from every section of society. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while deploring the cowardly act tweeted: "Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for barbaric act will not be spared."

"I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed & Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family," Omar Abdullah, the former J&K chief minister wrote on Twitter.

"Yet another dastardly attack by coward terrorists in Shopian. We strongly condemn this heinous act of violence. My condolences to the family," chairman of Peoples Conference and former minister Sajad Lone tweeted.

Mehbooba plays politics again

However, Peoples Democratic Party president and former J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who has donned the mantle of separatists, instead of blaming Pakistan for the act, tactfully blamed New Delhi, in a tweet she said, "Terribly sorry to hear about the targeted killing in Shopian. Condolences to the deceased's family. GOI continues to behave like an ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand. Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi's quest for manufactured normalcy."

Mehbooba should learn a lesson from the residents of Chotigam village who without any fear took to the streets and denounced Sunil's killing by raising slogans like "Qatal Na Haq, Na Manzoor" (killings of innocents unacceptable). They didn't blame New Delhi instead they denounced the gruesome act of terror. They raised slogans of "Naray-Takbir Allahu Akbar" during Sunil's last journey and drove home a point that Islam disapproves of killings of innocents.