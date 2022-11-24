India receives wide praise at UNSC for counter-terror leadership, guiding 'Delhi Declaration'





The sentiment was echoed by representatives of several countries across the geographic and diplomatic spectrum, who spoke after the CTC chair, India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj, briefed the council on the committee's work.



The CTC held a special two-day meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi -- a rare session away from the UN headquarters -- where the Delhi Declaration was adopted.



Held on the theme of fighting terrorists' use of new and emerging technologies, the session focused on drones, financing and information and communications technologies, and the declaration set out measures countries should take to counter these developments.



China's Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang said" "India as the chair of CTC hosted a special session this October and adopted the Delhi Declaration, thereby giving impetus to member states' efforts in better tackling the new counter-terrorism challenges."



United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Permanent Representative Mohamed Abushahab said the Delhi Declaration "is a crucial contribution to our collective response to the threats discussed during the special meeting, including terrorists' deployment of unmanned aerial systems".



The UAE expresses "sincere gratitude" to India "for ensuring the committee's engagement on a wide range of regional and thematic issues, including evolving threats", he said.



Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva said the New Delhi meeting of the CTC "was outstanding in terms of organisation".



She said the array of experts at the meeting succeeded "in providing support to tackle the multifaceted tasks on the agenda of the committee and the council as a whole in counter-terrorism".