Monday, May 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness The AIIMS Guidelines On "Do's And Dont's" In Home Isolation
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

The AIIMS Guidelines On “Do’s And Dont’s” In Home Isolation

Patients should follow the instructions regarding physical distancing, mask use, handwashing, self-monitoring, and constant contact with the healthcare provider

0
Home Isolation
Patients under home isolation can end it after 10 days of symptoms' onset or if there is no fever for three days. Pixabay

The AIIMS has given guidelines on Covid management in home isolation at a recent training session for 14 experts from tertiary care centers across the country.

In his presentation, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Saurabh Mittal, highlighted how home isolation helps free hospital space and contain the spread of disease.

It was noted that only patients having mild disease, in which there are only upper respiratory tract symptoms and no shortness of breath, are recommended for home isolation, but the decision about whether it is mild will be taken by a doctor.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

The availability of a requisite facility with an attached separate bathroom at the residence is necessary for self-isolation.

Home Isolation
Isolation at home is not recommended for immunocompromised patients, such as HIV+ individuals. Pixabay

However, immunocompromised patients like HIV+ people are not recommended for home isolation and can be allowed it only after proper evaluation by a doctor, while elderly patients with comorbidities shall only so allowed after proper evaluation by the treating doctor, and should have a caregiver on 24X 7 basis, it was stressed.

The caregiver should have a link with a hospital for the entire duration of home isolation, and the treating physician should be kept updated regarding worsening symptoms. Patients should continue medications for comorbid conditions and should be hydrated and well-rested. Antipyretics should be consumed as per the doctor’s prescription.

Mittal said that monitoring of symptoms is the most important segment in home isolation. Patients should make use of a pulse oximeter and should promptly report any deterioration of symptoms.

Home Isolation
They should stay away from other family members, especially the elderly. Pixabay

It was also noted that patients must stay in an identified room with an attached bathroom which should have cross ventilation. They should stay away from other family members, especially the elderly, and should not share personal items with other members.

Patients should use triple-layer medical masks all the time which should be discarded after 8 hours of use. It should be disinfected with sodium hypochlorite before discarding.

Caregivers should also wear triple-layer masks within the house, and ensure hand hygiene before and after wearing masks and also after contact with the patient and his/her immediate surroundings.

Home Isolation
Patients should continue medications for comorbid conditions. Pixabay

Regularly touched surfaces like table-tops and doorknobs should be cleaned with 1 percent hypochlorite solution or phenyl. Alcohol-based sanitizers are not recommended for disinfecting surfaces.

Potentially contaminated items in the immediate environment of the patient should be avoided. Food must be provided to the patient in his/her room, and the utensils and dishes used cleaned with soap and detergent.

Patients should follow the instructions regarding physical distancing, mask use, handwashing, self-monitoring, and constant contact with the healthcare provider.

Home Isolation
Caregivers should also wear triple-layer masks within the house. Pixabay

For symptomatic management, a patient may perform warm saline gargles twice a day, and steam inhalation for a few minutes may also be done. The patient can also consume vitamin C and zinc tablets.

The decision to administer Remdesivir should be taken only by a medical professional, and the patient should not attempt to procure or administer it at home. Oral steroids should not be taken in mild diseases, and only a doctor can decide on a low dose of oral steroids if symptoms persist beyond seven days.

ALSO READ: Authentic Dietary Guidelines To Withstand Covid-19

Patients should seek the help of a hospital if they develop difficulty in breathing or oxygen saturation goes below 94 percent, and also if they feel persistent pain in the chest or mental confusion or inability to rise.

For patients who are borderline hypoxic, pruning is recommended to increase oxygen saturation by two to three points to avoid panic order stress.

Patients under home isolation can end it after 10 days of symptoms’ onset or if there is no fever for three days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleFauci Says Wearing Masks Could Become Seasonal Following The Pandemic
Next articleCoronavirus Protocols To Quickly Identify Mutants Developed By Scientists

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Outlook Into Wellness Tourism Growth During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The roller coaster ride that was 2020 brought the biggest dip in modern history, forcing individuals to adapt to major lifestyle changes while the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

NewsGram Desk - 0
At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming...
Read more
Lead Story

How to Go Water less in Your Hygiene Routine

NewsGram Desk - 0
Hygiene is an important aspect of today's lives, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices are the cause of death...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Outlook Into Wellness Tourism Growth During Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The roller coaster ride that was 2020 brought the biggest dip in modern history, forcing individuals to adapt to major lifestyle changes while the...
Read more

Strengthen Your Immune System Against Foreign Pathogens

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
At the personal level, the fight against the Covid-19 virus begins with strong immunity. As the second wave turns out to be more alarming...
Read more

How to Go Water less in Your Hygiene Routine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Hygiene is an important aspect of today's lives, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Inadequate sanitation and poor hygiene practices are the cause of death...
Read more

Know If You Are Consuming ‘Healthy Honey’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There is no dearth of honey brands dotting the market shelves claiming to be pure, healthy, and immunity-boosting. Are all these products really as...
Read more

A Crisis Management Perspective Of India’s Covid-19 Crisis: Major General S.B. Asthana

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
India is in a state of biological war against an invisible enemy (coronavirus), which has imposed unprecedented health emergency of this century. While the...
Read more

Vegetarian Cuisine From The Himalayan Foothills: By Veena Sharma

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Author and gastronomist Veena Sharma have always believed that one's kitchen is one's best pharmacy, providing us with the particular admixtures and combinations that...
Read more

Only 13% Of Global iOS Users Allow Apps To Track To Date After iOS 14.5 Update

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After Apple introduced its app tracking transparency tool with iOS 14.5 update to give users better control over their privacy, only 13 percent of...
Read more

Coronavirus Protocols To Quickly Identify Mutants Developed By Scientists

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A worldwide network of scientists has isolated functional units of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins in such a way that their structure, function, and interactions can...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,511FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada