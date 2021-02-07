Sunday, February 7, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The CCP Authorities Slammed Over Human Rights Abuse
Lead Story

The CCP Authorities Slammed Over Human Rights Abuse

The CCP and its officials have been slammed by Mike Pompeo over a systemic abuse of the rights of the minority groups and imprisoning them in work camps and the United States stands with the many individuals persecuted by the CCP for trying to exercise their fundamental rights

0
CCP
President Xi has an abysmal human rights record. VOA

The Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, has imposed draconian restrictions on freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly in China. The United States said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “has been clear that perpetrators of human rights abuses like these are not welcome in our country.”

Toward that end, the United States has imposed additional restrictions under the Immigration and Nationality Act on the issuance of visas for Chinese officials who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labor organizers, civil society organizers, and peaceful protestors. Family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions. The new restrictions are applicable to all Chinese officials engaged in repressive policies or actions against these groups, no matter their location.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

This year, the United States has imposed visa restrictions and financial sanctions on CCP officials responsible for carrying out the horrific abuses taking place in Xinjiang, placing restrictions on U.S. diplomats’ access to Tibet, and contributing to the evisceration of Hong Kong’s promised autonomy under the Sino-British Joint Declaration. These actions demonstrate the U.S. government’s resolve to hold the CCP accountable for its increasing repression against the Chinese people.

CCP
A detention camp in China. VOA

ALSO READ Movie Channels Face Redundancy With the Advent of OTT!

The United States stands with the many individuals persecuted by the CCP for trying to exercise their fundamental rights. They include lawyer Xu Zhiyong, house church pastor Wang Yi, civil society activist Huang Qi, Uighur academic Ilham Tohti, Hong Kong democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, and Tibetan linguist and businessman Tashi Wangchuk, among many others.

Secretary Pompeo called for their “immediate release and urge(d) CCP authorities to respect the human rights and fundamental freedoms to which the people of China are entitled under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.” (VOA)

Previous articleMovie Channels Face Redundancy With the Advent of OTT!
Next articleIslamic State Killed 30 People In Tayaran Square, Baghdad

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

2 Year Old Indian Boy Donates Hair For Cancer Patients In UAE

NewsGram Desk - 0
A two-year-old Indian boy has become the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) youngest hair donor for cancer patients, according to the media. The initiative is part...
Read more
Lead Story

Islamic State Killed 30 People In Tayaran Square, Baghdad

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the recent, horrific terrorist attack that took place in Baghdad. On January 21, two suicide bombers exploded...
Read more
Entertainment

Movie Channels Face Redundancy With the Advent of OTT!

NewsGram Desk - 0
The advent of OTT platforms seems to have put paid to the era of television movie channels. The kind of movies telecast on these...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

2 Year Old Indian Boy Donates Hair For Cancer Patients In UAE

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A two-year-old Indian boy has become the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) youngest hair donor for cancer patients, according to the media. The initiative is part...
Read more

Islamic State Killed 30 People In Tayaran Square, Baghdad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the recent, horrific terrorist attack that took place in Baghdad. On January 21, two suicide bombers exploded...
Read more

The CCP Authorities Slammed Over Human Rights Abuse

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Chinese Communist Party, or CCP, has imposed draconian restrictions on freedoms of expression, religion or belief, association, and the right to peaceful assembly...
Read more

Movie Channels Face Redundancy With the Advent of OTT!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The advent of OTT platforms seems to have put paid to the era of television movie channels. The kind of movies telecast on these...
Read more

More Indians Long For Customized Shoe Design Online Amid Pandemic!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As more and more Indians buy customised, made-to-order and well-fitting apparel online in the pandemic, the same trend has been observed in the accessories...
Read more

Starting “Cow Factories” Way Ahead For Promoting Dairy Industry Across India: Giriraj Singh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that starting "cow factories" was the way ahead for promoting the...
Read more

Vegan Diet More Effective For Weight Loss Than Mediterranean Diet: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A vegan diet is more effective for weight loss and cholesterol control than a Mediterranean diet, a new study suggests. The findings, published in the...
Read more

COVID Pandemic Widens The Gap Between “Haves” and “Have Nots”

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
The gap between the "haves" and "have nots" has been widened by the Covid-19 pandemic while women, younger individuals, those with lower levels of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada