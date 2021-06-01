The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

By- Khushi Bisht

Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today renowned worldwide.

Born in 1910 Mother Teresa claimed to have a sense of a strong spiritual connection to God when she was just 12-year-old. And by the age of 18, she joined the Sisters of Loretto, a Roman Catholic nuns’ congregation dedicated to preaching the gospel across India. She is well renowned for her efforts to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden in Calcutta’s (now Kolkata) worst neighborhoods.

Mother Teresa was such a revered figure in the Catholic Church that she was canonized after her death, which means that she was officially recognized as a “Saint” by the Catholic Church.

However, Mother Teresa, like many others, is not without controversy. Over the years, many individuals have questioned Mother Teresa’s conduct and motivations, accusing her of glamorizing human misery. There is a dreadful dark side of Mother Teresa, from her nefarious activities to her doubtful methods of handling funds donated to her by similarly dodgy individuals.

In this article, we’ll take a look at Mother Teresa’s dark side.

Women who devoted themselves to Mother Teresa’s missionary service have revealed the truth about the restricted Catholic community in a podcast titled “The Turning: The Sisters Who Left.” They described the daily dreadful routine of the nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, who were kept separated from the outside world and compelled to wear spiky chains pointed inwards to prevent them from bathing.

‘The Missionaries of Charity” was described as a cult by Marry Johnson, who worked with Mother Teresa for 20 years until retiring through official means in 1997. She said the Catholic group conducted filthy and hidden rites, such as shaving and burning new members’ hairs, which are typically connected with cults.

Hell’s Angel: A 1994 Documentary.

This documentary was notable for some of the most, possibly the best criticisms of Mother Teresa. Dr. Aroup Chatterjee who volunteered in Teresa’s missionary homes was the driving force behind the film. This indicates that the assertions presented in the documentary have some validity. Chatterjee was critical of Mother Teresa’s missionaries’ hygiene and sanitation, which he likened to a Nazi concentration camp.

Various eyewitness testimony alleged that there was no consideration for the comfort and wellbeing of severely sick people. The condition of her clinics was appalling. Mother Teresa’s homes were frequently staffed by inexperienced volunteers who had no idea how to manage a medical center.

This disdain was demonstrated by the use of the “Same Needles” for a variety of different individuals undergoing therapy. The needles were allegedly rinsed and reused after being washed in cold water.

A former volunteer at Nirmal Hriday, one of Mother Teresa’s favorite homes, Mary Loudon, described how severely ill cancer patients were given insufficient pain medication, with aspirin and brufen being provided sporadically.

Conversion Was Her Primary Goal

It is said when Mother Teresa founded the “Missionaries of Charity,” helping the impoverished was not her primary goal. The Missionary Society was allegedly founded with the goal of converting people to Christianity. Her unwavering faith in Christianity and extremism ideology led her to convert the individuals she was ostensibly assisting.

Even the dying ones were not spared. In the guise of the assistance she offered, she converted them to Christianity.

Secret Baptization Of The Dead.

Mother Teresa covertly advocated baptism for those who were dying, whether or not they wished to be baptized. Mother Teresa and her nuns are said to have secretly baptized Hindus and Muslims so that they may join their true God in heaven.

She and her nuns were claimed to be baptizing the sufferers while pretending to cool their foreheads with a moist towel. They’d recite the proper prayer silently so that the patient remains completely unaware of what was going on.

Where Did The Millions Of Donations Go?

Teresa pulled in huge amounts of money in donations from numerous benefactors all around the world by herself. Nobody really knows where the money went because she didn’t upgrade any of her clinics to offer better or perhaps even basic healthcare to her patients.

The organization had more than enough funds to function without a hitch. However, no effort was made to improve the people’s livability in any way. She was blamed for purposefully worsening their agony by failing to provide them with adequate medical treatment. The large contribution received by the Missionaries was never utilized to provide basic medical assistance to the sick. Teresa felt that by inflicting greater suffering on individuals, she was purging them of their misdeeds and drawing them nearer to Christ.