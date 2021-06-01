Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa
Lead StoryWorld

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

There is a dreadful dark side of Mother Teresa, from her nefarious activities to her doubtful methods of handling funds donated to her by similarly dodgy individuals

0
Teresa
There is a dreadful dark side of Mother Teresa.

By- Khushi Bisht

Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today renowned worldwide.

Born in 1910 Mother Teresa claimed to have a sense of a strong spiritual connection to God when she was just 12-year-old. And by the age of 18, she joined the Sisters of Loretto, a Roman Catholic nuns’ congregation dedicated to preaching the gospel across India. She is well renowned for her efforts to alleviate poverty and assist the downtrodden in Calcutta’s (now Kolkata) worst neighborhoods.

Mother Teresa was such a revered figure in the Catholic Church that she was canonized after her death, which means that she was officially recognized as a “Saint” by the Catholic Church.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

However, Mother Teresa, like many others, is not without controversy. Over the years, many individuals have questioned Mother Teresa’s conduct and motivations, accusing her of glamorizing human misery. There is a dreadful dark side of Mother Teresa, from her nefarious activities to her doubtful methods of handling funds donated to her by similarly dodgy individuals.

In this article, we’ll take a look at Mother Teresa’s dark side.

Teresa
Over the years, many individuals have questioned Mother Teresa’s conduct and motivations, accusing her of glamorizing human misery. Wikimedia Commons

Women who devoted themselves to Mother Teresa’s missionary service have revealed the truth about the restricted Catholic community in a podcast titled “The Turning: The Sisters Who Left.” They described the daily dreadful routine of the nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, who were kept separated from the outside world and compelled to wear spiky chains pointed inwards to prevent them from bathing.

‘The Missionaries of Charity” was described as a cult by Marry Johnson, who worked with Mother Teresa for 20 years until retiring through official means in 1997. She said the Catholic group conducted filthy and hidden rites, such as shaving and burning new members’ hairs, which are typically connected with cults.

Hell’s Angel: A 1994 Documentary. 

This documentary was notable for some of the most, possibly the best criticisms of Mother Teresa. Dr. Aroup Chatterjee who volunteered in Teresa’s missionary homes was the driving force behind the film. This indicates that the assertions presented in the documentary have some validity. Chatterjee was critical of Mother Teresa’s missionaries’ hygiene and sanitation, which he likened to a Nazi concentration camp.

Various eyewitness testimony alleged that there was no consideration for the comfort and wellbeing of severely sick people. The condition of her clinics was appalling. Mother Teresa’s homes were frequently staffed by inexperienced volunteers who had no idea how to manage a medical center.

Teresa
This documentary was notable for some of the most, possibly the best criticisms of Mother Teresa. Wikimedia Commons

This disdain was demonstrated by the use of the “Same Needles” for a variety of different individuals undergoing therapy. The needles were allegedly rinsed and reused after being washed in cold water.

A former volunteer at Nirmal Hriday, one of Mother Teresa’s favorite homes, Mary Loudon, described how severely ill cancer patients were given insufficient pain medication, with aspirin and brufen being provided sporadically.

Conversion Was Her Primary Goal

It is said when Mother Teresa founded the “Missionaries of Charity,” helping the impoverished was not her primary goal. The Missionary Society was allegedly founded with the goal of converting people to Christianity. Her unwavering faith in Christianity and extremism ideology led her to convert the individuals she was ostensibly assisting.

Even the dying ones were not spared. In the guise of the assistance she offered, she converted them to Christianity.

Teresa
Mother Teresa walking with Br. Francis Blouin. Wikimedia Commons

Secret Baptization Of The Dead. 

Mother Teresa covertly advocated baptism for those who were dying, whether or not they wished to be baptized. Mother Teresa and her nuns are said to have secretly baptized Hindus and Muslims so that they may join their true God in heaven.

She and her nuns were claimed to be baptizing the sufferers while pretending to cool their foreheads with a moist towel. They’d recite the proper prayer silently so that the patient remains completely unaware of what was going on.

ALSO READ: At St. Teresa Charity Home, Out Of 450 Births Only 170 Are In Record

Where Did The Millions Of Donations Go?

Teresa pulled in huge amounts of money in donations from numerous benefactors all around the world by herself. Nobody really knows where the money went because she didn’t upgrade any of her clinics to offer better or perhaps even basic healthcare to her patients.

The organization had more than enough funds to function without a hitch. However, no effort was made to improve the people’s livability in any way. She was blamed for purposefully worsening their agony by failing to provide them with adequate medical treatment. The large contribution received by the Missionaries was never utilized to provide basic medical assistance to the sick. Teresa felt that by inflicting greater suffering on individuals, she was purging them of their misdeeds and drawing them nearer to Christ.

 

Previous articleHow Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!
Next articleWhy Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

NewsGram Desk - 0
A workout doesn't mean spending hours in a gym or sweating on a treadmill. The foundation of working out should be laid at a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

How Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

NewsGram Desk - 0
May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide....
Read more
Lead Story

Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change

NewsGram Desk - 0
It was in appreciation of Pradip Shah's technical help following a talk in the US, that an Israeli rating agency honored him by planting...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Why Workout Is Important For The Development Of The Kid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A workout doesn't mean spending hours in a gym or sweating on a treadmill. The foundation of working out should be laid at a...
Read more

The Dark Side Of Mother Teresa

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Mother Teresa, one of the most significant nuns of the Catholic Church, both during her lifetime and after her death is today...
Read more

How Smoking Can Stop You From Having A Satisfactory Life!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
May 31 is World No Tobacco Day. Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide....
Read more

Shah: Each Person Must Fight Climate Change

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It was in appreciation of Pradip Shah's technical help following a talk in the US, that an Israeli rating agency honored him by planting...
Read more

Pakistan Proposes ‘Bizarre’ Bill On Forced Marriage

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY In an unusual move, a Pakistani senator has proposed enacting legislation that would make it mandatory for parents to marry off their...
Read more

What Can CBD Do For The Seniors?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Adiba Tahir Cannabidiol (CBD) has swept across the nation with great zeal in recent years, and it has a lot of people wondering how...
Read more

Nick Vujicic’s Life Without Limbs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Motivational speakers are people with energizing personalities who provide amazing talks meant to inspire a wide audience. One such inspiring and well-known...
Read more

Waseem Rizvi Creates ‘New Quran’ Excluding 26 Verses That Allegedly Promotes Terrorism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Waseem Rizvi, the former chairman of Shia Central Waqf Board in Uttar Pradesh, has kicked up a major controversy. He claims to have created...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada