Sunday, May 23, 2021
The Effects Of COVID-19 On Men’s Sexual Health

The recent study conducted at the Miller School of medicine, Miami, USA notes the presence of Covid-19 in the penis even 7 months post-infection

sexual health
Stress from conditions such as work, financial difficulties, and dysfunctional marriages exacerbates sexual health issues. Pixabay

Along with physical and mental health, sexual health problems are also aggravated by the ongoing pandemic, a primary reason being increasing stress due to factors such as job, work-life balance, financial challenges, lack of socializing, and strained relationships. A recent study has revealed that Covid-19 increases the risk of developing erectile dysfunction (ED) by nearly six times.

Sexual health and wellness are defined as a state of physical, emotional, mental, social, and spiritual dimensions concerning sexuality. Sexual intimacy is a highly stigmatized and taboo topic in India, and people are usually unwilling to talk openly about their sexuality and sexual health.

Stress directly affects our hormones and mood and can take away a person’s libido, thereby affecting the quality time of a couple. It can also cause one to indulge in smoking or alcohol consumption which in turn can adversely affect sexual performance. These can lead to problems such as premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction, reduced libido, and male fertility.

sexual health
Doctors suggest that with the number of cases increasing every day and multiple studies indicating that men are more prone to Covid-19. Pixabay

Erectile dysfunction, or ED, is a common condition that can make sexual activity difficult. It may lead to a loss of intimacy in a marriage or long-term relationship, affecting the mental well-being of both partners. Some leading Indian andrologists share their thoughts on the recent study and the correlation between the coronavirus and erectile dysfunction.

Pramod Krishnappa, Consultant Andrologist, NU Hospitals, Bangalore tells IANSlife: “The Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on humans causing both physical and mental illness. Although the lung is the most prominent organ affected, a recent research paper from Miami has revealed the presence of Covid-19 viral particles in the most sensitive organ, the penis. The authors have also hypothesized that this widespread endothelial dysfunction could lead to erectile dysfunction. An Italian survey led by Sansone also revealed that erectile dysfunction was common among those who had Covid-19 infection in the past and very aptly commented that “Mask up to keep IT up”.”

sexual health
Heart diseases, clogged blood vessels, high blood pressure, etc are a few of the main causes of erectile dysfunction. Pixabay

Raman Tanwar, MBBS, MS, FMAS, MCh (Urology) Gold Medallist, Department of Urology and Andrology at Uro center, Jyoti Hospital, Gurugram adds, “Covid-19 infection leads to widespread endothelial dysfunction which means that the linings of blood vessels do not function properly once infected. For erection, the optimal function of blood vessel lining is needed and many studies across the world are finding an increased incidence of erectile dysfunction in positive patients. Studies have also pointed that those who have ED are more likely to have Covid-19 infection.”

If an individual is diagnosed with ED, the first step is to reach out to a doctor as it can be a sign of an underlying health problem. Heart diseases, clogged blood vessels, high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, anxiety, stress, depression, and lifestyle habits like smoking and alcohol consumption are a few of the main causes of erectile dysfunction.

sexual health
Erectile dysfunction is caused by a variety of factors, including smoking and alcohol intake. Pixabay

Vineet Malhotra, Clinical Director, Diyos Men’s Health Centre shares: “The recent study conducted at the Miller School of medicine, Miami, USA notes the presence of Covid-19 in the penis even 7 months post-infection. The increased risk of endothelial dysfunction can lead to a risk of erectile dysfunction in affected men.”

Sanjay Pandey, Head of Uro-Andrology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai tells IANSlife: “Covid-19 affects different men in different ways. There is a possibility that some men might develop ED after suffering from Covid-19. So particularly for young and healthy people who abruptly develop erectile dysfunction, and especially after having Covid-19, this can be a sign of something more serious going on. This could last for the long term or short term. ED is usually a symptom of another medical condition. If your health isn’t great, to begin with, you’re more likely to have severe or unwanted symptoms from Covid-19, such as ED.”

Doctors suggest that with the number of cases increasing every day and multiple studies indicating that men are more prone to Covid-19, this study makes it more imperative that men must be extra cautious in their everyday life ignoring which could affect various aspects of their lives. (IANS/KB)

(covid and erectile dysfunction, sexual health, male infertility, erectile dysfunction and infertility, Sexual health and wellness)

