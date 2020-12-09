Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business The Growth Of The Sports Betting Market
BusinessLead StorySports

The Growth Of The Sports Betting Market

Here's How Sports Betting Market Has Evolved

0
Sports Betting Market
The growth of the sports betting market hasn’t come out of nowhere and this article wants to, shortly, show how big the market has grown. Read further down. Unsplash

For more than a decade the sports betting market has increased exponentially. The market seems to grow and grow both in net size and in the player base. More and more useful services that offer sports betting and sports betting has become an integral part of sports.

Betting companies sponsor events, leagues, and tournaments across the world and some of the biggest teams in sports have or have had sports betting companies as their sponsor. The growth of the sports betting market hasn’t come out of nowhere and this article wants to, shortly, show how big the market has grown. Read further down. 

Online Betting has made sports betting even bigger 

When the first smartphone was introduced in the mid 00’s the way we bet on sports changed. The use of smartphone apps and having the internet at our palms made the betting market more available to everyone. Now you can have the bookie of your choice app in your pocket and constantly place bets on your favorite sports teams. The internet has made everything more available and more instant. This made sports betting increase in size and player base and has grown the market exponentially over the years.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

What does the future hold? 

The future is bright for gambling and online sports betting. Two things that are somewhat interchangeable since most bookies also offer online casino options. The sheer market growth of the online gambling market makes it one of the biggest markets in the world. Statista has made some statistics on the growth of the online gambling industry and found that the market for online gambling will grow to have a net worth of 92.9 billion dollars by 2023. This is a huge increase in size, where the same studies show that the market was at 58.9 billion dollars in 2019. 

Sports betting
The sheer market growth of the online gambling market makes it one of the biggest markets in the world. Pixabay

Therefore, the future for betting companies and the online gambling industry seem bright and to only grow larger as we enter a more digitalized world.

The American market

The US Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on sports betting on May 14th, 2018, and that was huge for the sports betting market, with many sites taking advantage of this like https://superlenny.com/in/sports-betting/.

Sports betting has been illegal in the USA but with the Supreme Court lifting the federal ban, it is now up to the individual states to decide whether or not it should be allowed to bet on sports. This has meant that a lot of states have already legalized sports betting. This also plays into the growth of the online gambling market and as more states legalize sports betting it has the chance to grow even further. At the moment, more than 20 states have legalized sports betting in the US, and more are expected to legalize. 

Also Read: Airbnb Launched Airbnb.org Dedicated To Help Essential Workers, Refugees

What this means for the global market can only be speculated about but the change of it having a negative effect is equal to none. The growth of the sports betting market is only going to continue to grow as more states legalize sports betting. 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleNew Zealand Helps Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Hope

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

New Zealand Helps Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Hope

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's been a tough year, with cancellations, postponements, and missed weddings, graduations, birthdays, and celebrations. As the first country in the world to welcome...
Read more
Lead Story

Study To Delve Deeper Into The Mindset Of Indian Women Towards Matchmaking

NewsGram Desk - 0
Matchmaking is deep-rooted in India's culture, whether it is a distant relative or the neighborhood aunty, everyone is trying to find the perfect match...
Read more
Entertainment

The Ultimate Travel Hack For A Vacay From Home- The KFC Facaytion

NewsGram Desk - 0
Missing out on the bustle of an airport to the joy of having your passport stamped at immigration, and posing against every iconic landmark...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Growth Of The Sports Betting Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For more than a decade the sports betting market has increased exponentially. The market seems to grow and grow both in net size and...
Read more

New Zealand Helps Turn 2020 Disappointments Into Hope

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
It's been a tough year, with cancellations, postponements, and missed weddings, graduations, birthdays, and celebrations. As the first country in the world to welcome...
Read more

Study To Delve Deeper Into The Mindset Of Indian Women Towards Matchmaking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Matchmaking is deep-rooted in India's culture, whether it is a distant relative or the neighborhood aunty, everyone is trying to find the perfect match...
Read more

The Ultimate Travel Hack For A Vacay From Home- The KFC Facaytion

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Missing out on the bustle of an airport to the joy of having your passport stamped at immigration, and posing against every iconic landmark...
Read more

IIT-Mandi Proposes Technique Enhancing Output of Piezoelectric Materials

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT-Mandi) on Monday said its researchers proposed a technique to enhance the power output of piezoelectric materials. Piezoelectricity is...
Read more

Amazon Prime Video Announced ‘Watch Party’ in India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that its customers in India can now enjoy Prime Video Watch Party, a native social viewing experience on...
Read more

7 Signs You’re Ready for a Career Change

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
There comes a time in every hardworking professional’s life when they need to decide whether to stick with their career or move on. While...
Read more

New Analysis Promises Lung Fibrosis Treatment in COVID Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An analysis of lung tissues from patients with different types of pulmonary fibrosis -- including cases triggered by Covid-19 -- has revealed a promising...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada