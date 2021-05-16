The Unsolved Mystery Of “The Bermuda Triangle”

By- Khushi Bisht

The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil’s Triangle is a mysterious section of the North Atlantic Ocean that is surrounded by the United States’ southeastern coast, Bermuda, and the Greater Antilles’ islands. It’s the enigmatic region of the North Atlantic Ocean, where scores of ships and aircraft have vanished over the years.

The Bermuda Triangle is a 500,000-square-mile stretch of ocean off Florida’s southeast coast. And more than 1,000 people are said to have died there. Over the years, many scientists have suggested science-based theories for shipwrecks and plane crashes in the Bermuda Triangle. The following are some of the most prominent theories about the elusive Bermuda Triangle:

Rogue Waves: Scientists claim the environments are ideal for huge rogue waves in that region and have used simulators to show how these massive waves could endanger ships. According to reports, rogue waves of this sort could exceed 100 feet long, matching the height of the largest wave ever reported. And it occurs in the Bermuda Triangle without any warning.

Methane Gas: Methane, a natural gas with a lower density than water, is said to be responsible for the Bermuda Triangle incidents. Some scientists claim the releasing that gas into the water will quickly sink ships and even cause planes to plunge. So, if a ship is cruising along a stretch of ocean where a huge plume of methane bubbles from the depths, the ship would sink.

Aliens: UFOs have been responsible by some researchers for the mysterious disappearances. They say, the aliens use the Bermuda Triangle as a gateway to and from our world and they use the location as a sort of meeting station, capturing humans ships, and planes for research purposes.

Lost City Of Atlantis: According to one of the most bizarre theories the Bermuda Triangle is supposedly the site of the mysterious “Lost City of Atlantis.” The magical crystals that propelled Atlantis are now residing at the bottom of the sea, sending out massive vibrations that kill the ships above.

Crystal Pyramid: Researchers claim to have discovered a giant crystal pyramid hidden under the sea in the Bermuda Triangle. They suggested that this massive structure could be the possible cause of ship and plane crashes.

For years, experts have been perplexed by the Bermuda Triangle, an area of ocean believed to be responsible for the disappearance of many ships and planes that have gone through it. However, there isn’t likely to be a single theory that can solve anything.

It is still unknown how many ships and aircraft have vanished in the Bermuda Triangle. The remains of several ships and planes confirmed missing in the area have not been found. It’s also unclear if the Bermuda Triangle’s disappearances were caused by human error or natural disasters or some supernatural powers. The Bermuda Triangle continues to be a mystery to this day.