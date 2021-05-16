BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to cooking without spices until they were found. Their origins can be traced to 5,000 years when the first traces of the spice trade were found. Many of the spices mentioned below are imported into Europe and the United States from far-flung locations such as Africa, India, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. Many of these spices are still known to be very useful in terms of both value and price today. According to today’s retail rates, here are five of the world’s most expensive spices.

Cinnamon

The inner bark of the cinnamon tree, which is native to Sri Lanka but also cultivated in India and Indonesia, is used to make this spice. It’s one of the world’s oldest spices and is used to flavor sweets and beverages like coffee, tea, and even wine. Between the 16th and 18th centuries, it was considered one of the most valuable spices in the world. The spice comes in two forms: a stick and a powder. The ground powder has a better taste than the sticks and can be preserved for longer. Given that cinnamon costs about $6 a pound, it’s a good thing you don’t need a lot of it to make it work.

Clove

This spice is native to Indonesia, but it can also grow in Zanzibar, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Clove trees can reach a height of 12 meters and have big leaves and flowers. The trees grow a small number of blossoms per year, which are hand-picked making it worth $10 a pound. The spice has modern healing properties and it lowers blood sugar levels and is one of the most essential components of most perfumes on the market. It’s also a common flavoring agent in cigarettes. The inclusion of a compound called Eugenol, which has a very strong fragrance, gives it its flavor.

Cardamom

Cardamom has a clear fragrance and a herbal, spicy, mint-like flavor that is commonly found in Northern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and India. Cardamom, also known as the Queen of Indian Spices, costs 60 euros per kilogram, or around $30 per pound. Brown cardamom has a smokier flavor than white cardamom and both are great for making tea, but green cardamom is especially the taste maker in desserts. Cardamom was once thought to be a herb and was used in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine. It was thought to be a cure for tooth and gum diseases, throat disorders, and other ailments as well.

Vanilla

Since growing the seed pods for vanilla is labor-intensive, it is the second most expensive spice after saffron. It is highly regarded for its taste, despite its high cost. As a result, it’s commonly used in baking, perfumery, and aromatherapy in both industrial and domestic settings. Vanilla is famously grown in Madagascar and other Indian Ocean islands, despite its origins in Mexico.

Since vanilla beans are difficult to cultivate, there is a scarcity of them. Their vines can take up to four years to reach maturity, and their flowers only bloom once a year. Vanilla beans can cost upwards of $200 per pound. However, the cost of this fragrant spice is determined by where it was grown and how it is sold (extract, whole bean, or seeds).

Saffron

Saffron is the most expensive Indian spice in the world, with a pound costing up to $5000. The spice was worth its weight in gold in the days of the Persians, Greeks, and Romans. It is known by many names on the Indian subcontinent: zafran (from Persian), kesar (from Hindi), Kong Posh (from Kashmiri), and kungumapoo (from Tamil). The very high rates of this spice are due to the high costs of harvesting. The saffron crocus blooms for two weeks once a year.

The spice has a sweet fragrance with notes of grass or hay, and it’s widely used in Persian, Indian, Arab, and European cuisines. The extremely flavorful spice is also used to season rice dishes. Saffron is now grown in countries other than India. When it comes to rising the spice, India’s biggest competitors are Spain, Greece, and Italy. It’s worth noting, though, that the finest saffron comes from Kashmir, India.