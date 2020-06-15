Monday, June 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This Hi-Technology Will Help Fight Virus in Fabrics
Lead StoryLife Style

This Hi-Technology Will Help Fight Virus in Fabrics

Donear Group has partnered to create products that are high quality, and have a shield against bacteria and viruses by using NEO TECH technology

0
fabric virus
This cutting edge technology in fabric will fight virus. Pixabay

Donear Group has recently partnered to create fabrics that are high quality, utilitarian, and have a shield against bacteria and viruses alike using NEO TECH® technology given the current scenario of the fashion and lifestyle category, adapting to the ‘new normal. Rajendra Agarwal (MD, Donear Group) comments, “We have always wanted to extend our forte in poly viscose and worsted fabrics – be it for trousers, jackets or suits.

This partnership has added another feather in our cap for breakthrough technology with anti-corona fabrics that show its effects within minutes rather than hours! I strongly believe that the antiviral fabrics will boost our established group turnover (of 1300cr) by at least 15%.” “This technology makes us best suited for the future,” he adds. Renowned fashion designers and celebrity stylists have voiced their opinion on the innovation brought
to the Indian textile market.

Indian Fashion designer, Rocky Star, commented, “This NEO Tech anti-viral fabric is going to help people to feel safe, as safety is the top priority. I’m really excited to use this fabric in my next collection and definitely showcase it in the London Fashion Week in the next season. Fashion is all about showing off, meeting people, and socializing, this new fabrics innovation is definitely going to be a big help.”

Virus in fabrics
Renowned fashion designers and celebrity stylists have voiced their opinion on the innovation brought to the Indian textile market. Pixabay

Narendra Kumar Ahmed, Creative Director, Amazon added, “I think it is the right time to introduce something like this when the world is fearful about how this virus is spreading, as the innovation is wonderful for the fact that it can go beyond just now and Covid-19 is just a part of it, whether we talk of institutions, corporate clothing, etc. this fabric has a great scope, in bringing security to the people.”

For more news updates follow Newsgram on Twitter

Celebrity Stylist and Founder of That Gypsy, Priya Patil said, “I think the technology is amazing and I would like to see how it translates on a broader fashion scope. And, I would like to use these fabrics for my accessories as this will be amazing. Since I also work in the hospitality industry and given the fact that the sanitization standards in hospitals are so high, these fabrics will do so well in this industry.

Also Read: Here are Some Effective Tips to Keep Psoriasis At Bay

Not only for the fashion industry and the corporates, these fabrics should be used in the hospitality industry as well as for school uniforms, and expand the usage of this fabric on a wide variety.” (IANS)

Previous articleHere are Some Effective Tips to Keep Psoriasis At Bay
Next articleSushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case Spreads Awareness on Mental Health

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Basadi Betta: The Peacock Temple in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Basadi Betta, is an important pilgrim center located on the top of the Mandharagiri hills, in the village of Pandithanahalli, in Karnataka, India. Turned...
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case Spreads Awareness on Mental Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Millions of hearts broke yesterday when the tragic news came in. A young, talented, self-made actor took his own life. He was...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here are Some Effective Tips to Keep Psoriasis At Bay

NewsGram Desk - 0
Skin conditions tend to flare up during summers, and many people with psoriasis are looking out for effective ways to manage their condition better...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Basadi Betta: The Peacock Temple in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Basadi Betta, is an important pilgrim center located on the top of the Mandharagiri hills, in the village of Pandithanahalli, in Karnataka, India. Turned...
Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide Case Spreads Awareness on Mental Health

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Millions of hearts broke yesterday when the tragic news came in. A young, talented, self-made actor took his own life. He was...
Read more

This Hi-Technology Will Help Fight Virus in Fabrics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Donear Group has recently partnered to create fabrics that are high quality, utilitarian, and have a shield against bacteria and viruses alike using NEO...
Read more

Here are Some Effective Tips to Keep Psoriasis At Bay

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Skin conditions tend to flare up during summers, and many people with psoriasis are looking out for effective ways to manage their condition better...
Read more

Manage Respiratory Health During Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While Maharashtra continues to grapple with COVID-19, monsoon season has entered the state as well. Mumbai dewellers are now gearing up to tackle a...
Read more

Know the Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Wedding Industry

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on almost every industry in the world and the Indian Wedding Industry, estimated around $50 billion, has...
Read more

CBI Issues Alerts on Online Advance Payment Frauds, Sale of Fake Sanitizers

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued alerts to police organisations of states and Union Territories ons The alerts have been issued on the...
Read more

Hypertension Adversely Affects Male Fertility

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Hypertension or high blood pressure has become a common problem because of the lifestyle we lead. From our food habits to sleep patterns, to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,003FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,765FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada