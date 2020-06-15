This Hi-Technology Will Help Fight Virus in Fabrics

Donear Group has recently partnered to create fabrics that are high quality, utilitarian, and have a shield against bacteria and viruses alike using NEO TECH® technology given the current scenario of the fashion and lifestyle category, adapting to the ‘new normal. Rajendra Agarwal (MD, Donear Group) comments, “We have always wanted to extend our forte in poly viscose and worsted fabrics – be it for trousers, jackets or suits.

This partnership has added another feather in our cap for breakthrough technology with anti-corona fabrics that show its effects within minutes rather than hours! I strongly believe that the antiviral fabrics will boost our established group turnover (of 1300cr) by at least 15%.” “This technology makes us best suited for the future,” he adds. Renowned fashion designers and celebrity stylists have voiced their opinion on the innovation brought

to the Indian textile market.

Indian Fashion designer, Rocky Star, commented, “This NEO Tech anti-viral fabric is going to help people to feel safe, as safety is the top priority. I’m really excited to use this fabric in my next collection and definitely showcase it in the London Fashion Week in the next season. Fashion is all about showing off, meeting people, and socializing, this new fabrics innovation is definitely going to be a big help.”

Narendra Kumar Ahmed, Creative Director, Amazon added, “I think it is the right time to introduce something like this when the world is fearful about how this virus is spreading, as the innovation is wonderful for the fact that it can go beyond just now and Covid-19 is just a part of it, whether we talk of institutions, corporate clothing, etc. this fabric has a great scope, in bringing security to the people.”

Celebrity Stylist and Founder of That Gypsy, Priya Patil said, “I think the technology is amazing and I would like to see how it translates on a broader fashion scope. And, I would like to use these fabrics for my accessories as this will be amazing. Since I also work in the hospitality industry and given the fact that the sanitization standards in hospitals are so high, these fabrics will do so well in this industry.

Not only for the fashion industry and the corporates, these fabrics should be used in the hospitality industry as well as for school uniforms, and expand the usage of this fabric on a wide variety.” (IANS)