Friday, May 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness This Man Battled Death And Is Back On Kolkata Streets Helping Others
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

This Man Battled Death And Is Back On Kolkata Streets Helping Others

When asked whether he is scared now, the soft-spoken person smiled and said, "I cannot sit back at home because of death. I will die then

0
Kolkata
The one-time businessman switched professions to propagate a cause a quarter of a century ago. Pixabay

Social worker Nitai Das Mukherjee, 52, who battled death for 42 long days in a private hospital in Kolkata after he was infected by the deadly coronavirus in March last year, is back on the roads of the city in his quest to give shelter to the homeless and life to ailing.

“I saw death from up close and so I know how painful it is to die and I don’t want anyone in this city to die without food, shelter, or medicine. I know my resources are limited but there are many people who want to contribute to society. I only work as a middleman mediating between the people who want to help and the people who need the help,” Mukherjee, who is still not able to walk or stand for a long time because of Covid’s after-effects, said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Mukherjee who for the last 25 years has been reaching out to the people on the streets of Kolkata providing them food, shelter, clothing, and medicine with the help of Kolkata police and the state health department. On March 29 he complained of high fever and respiratory distress. The next morning, he was put on the ventilator awaiting his coronavirus test report.

Kolkata
Covid cannot stop the man whose credo is: No one should be allowed to die on the streets of Kolkata. Pixabay

As the results came in, he was tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. His subsequent tests also came positive that kept him on the ventilator for 38 days. But Nitai da – as he is fondly called by his neighbors- did not give up, he fought back along with the team of doctors and nurses by his side. After 42 days he was tested negative and was released from the hospital.

When asked whether he is scared now, the soft-spoken person smiled and said, “I cannot sit back at home because of death. I will die then. This has been my ordeal for the last 25 years and it has gone into my veins. My close ones told me not to get involved now but how can I not? In a country where the social security network is so fragile, people like us can create a bridge between the administration and the needy. I have developed this for a long and I cannot let it go only because I had covid”.

ALSO READ:‘Free Jabs, Rapid Testing Must To Fight Covid In Rural India’, Says Health Expert Poonam Muttreja

Mukherjee is not exaggerating. The one-time businessman switched professions to propagate a cause a quarter of a century ago. The person who began with taking an ailing unknown boy to the doctor with less than 5 rupees in the pocket is now heading HIVE (India), the NGO that works with 65 police stations across a 210 sq km footprint.

What started out as an initiative to provide free medicines on a narrow pavement has extended to picking dead bodies off streets, driving the dying to hospital, rescuing trafficked children and women, providing relief to those affected by fires, and getting the abandoned/disoriented/lost back home. Covid cannot stop the man whose credo is: No one should be allowed to die on the streets of Kolkata. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleChoose The Right Workout For You
Next articleFirst-Ever South Indian Monk: Chief Vedic Acharya Of The Sanyasi Mahasabha

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Rani Abbakka: The First Woman Freedom Fighter Of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Rani Abbakka who is also known as Abbakka Mahadevi was the first queen of Ullal. Known for her unwavering bravery, she was...
Read more
Lead Story

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more
Lead Story

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Rani Abbakka: The First Woman Freedom Fighter Of India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Rani Abbakka who is also known as Abbakka Mahadevi was the first queen of Ullal. Known for her unwavering bravery, she was...
Read more

5 Tips For Getting Through A Long-Haul Flight

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn A holiday in the sun! Travel and fun have been in limited supply during the past year, so it’s understandable that many...
Read more

The Most Stylish Hollywood Mother Of The Bride Dresses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By John Miller Mothers of the bride have always held great importance in the wedding. She is always by the side of the bride, and...
Read more

Is Dental Checkup In Pandemic Safe?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to go for a dental checkup but afraid due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic? Take heart, according to a small study SARS-CoV-2 infection...
Read more

Here’s How A Man Turned Covid19 Crisis Into An Opportunity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Even as the Covid pandemic has battered many lives across India, some have turned this crisis into an opportunity. One such person is Farooq...
Read more

Namdhari Sect Providing Education To Slum Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
An open-air school set up by the Namdhari sect of Sikhism led by spiritual head Thakur Dalip Singh in a street of Jalandhar city...
Read more

Diets Don’t Work In The Long-term, But Lifestyle Changes Do

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For decades, diet conversations globally have ranged from the simple and straightforward to elaborate and convoluted, the latter sometimes even bordering on crazy. In...
Read more

How To Choose The Right SPF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
SPF known as Sun Protection Factor is an indicator of how effectively it can protect the skin from harmful sun rays. We need to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada