Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story This New Insect Species Is Named After The Coronavirus
Lead StoryWorld

This New Insect Species Is Named After The Coronavirus

After molecular and morphological analyses, it was described as a caddisfly species, which is new to science in the peer-reviewed Biodiversity Data Journal

0
Insect
The insect has collected a few years ago from the river basin of the Lumbardhi I Decanit River. Pixabay

A team of scientists has named a small caddisfly — native to a national park in Kosovo — after the Coronavirus pandemic. The Potamophylax coronavirus was collected near a stream in the Bjeshket e Nemuna National Park in Kosovo by the team led by Professor Halil Ibrahimi of the University of Prishtina.

After molecular and morphological analyses, it was described as a caddisfly species, which is new to science in the peer-reviewed Biodiversity Data Journal. The insect has collected a few years ago from the river basin of the Lumbardhi I Decanit River. But the new species was described during the global pandemic, caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

 

Its name, P. coronavirus, will thus be an eternal memory of this difficult period, said the researchers. The researchers also want to bring attention to “another silent pandemic occurring on freshwater organisms in Kosovo’s rivers,” caused by the pollution and degradation of freshwater habitats, as well as the activity increasing in recent years of mismanaged hydropower plants.

ALSO READ: Pesticides Killing Farm-friendly Insects In Punjab

The small insect order of Trichoptera, where P. coronavirus belongs, is very sensitive to water pollution and habitat deterioration. Failure to understand this may drive this and many other species towards extinction, they said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleHere’s Why Indian Army Is Planning A Reduction Of 1,00,000 Men
Next articleKnow Who Funds Pakistan’s Gain Of Western Military Equipment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more
Lead Story

All About Sakariya: From struggling to meet cricket expenses to IPL stardom

NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life like working at his uncle's stationery shop while in school in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

5 Things You Should Know About Food Supplements

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Food supplements can be your best allies if you want to improve your health. Bet on including them in your eating routine! Although people...
Read more

Here’s How Covid19 Gave Rise To Depression And Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, which resulted in the sudden isolation of families together at home, gave rise to depression and...
Read more

All About Sakariya: From struggling to meet cricket expenses to IPL stardom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya has overcome many hurdles in his life like working at his uncle's stationery shop while in school in...
Read more

Probiotic Kefir Yogurt Likely To Treat Various Inflammatory Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Israeli researchers has identified new drug candidates from probiotic Kefir yogurt that may combat pathogenic bacteria and treat various inflammatory conditions,...
Read more

Can Fast Fashion Be Eco-Friendly?

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY We people are continually barraged with media that squeezes us to purchase fresher and trendier garments, just to discard them when they...
Read more

Cybercrime: Retail, Hospitality And Healthcare The Top Targets Of Cybercriminals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Organizations in the business and professional services, retail and hospitality, financial, healthcare, and high technology were the top targets of cybercriminals in 2020, said...
Read more

Covid-19 Pandemic Reveals Correlations To Six Unhealthy Eating Behaviors

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research into the lingering impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed correlations to six unhealthy eating behaviors. The study found six key themes...
Read more

Top Web Hosting Solutions In India For Small Businesses 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As important as Small businesses are for the economy, they often lose out in the long run because they lack the infrastructure like online...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

드림카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lorri Fincham on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
파라오카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
슈퍼 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
nft christmas on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 검증 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
시크릿 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,518FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada