Tips to stream better on Netflix in 2021

With the quarantine schedule and work from home, the streaming game is on! Rather than getting stuck in traffic for hours, you can use this time to enjoy an episode of your favorite show. Streaming apps are all the rage as you can enjoy whatever you want, whenever you want. No ads, enjoying the shows at your convenience, and the ability to unblock unlimited content with successful combos of VPNs such as NordVPN Netflix is what makes Netflix streaming a hit.

With so much time to spare, you should aim to make the best of the situation. Enjoying the fantastic seasons on Netflix should be a priority as we don’t know when we will have the time next to keep up with our Netflix wish list. After investing hundreds of hours on Netflix, we have finalized these tips that can help you stream better.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Select the plan based on your viewing habits

If you are the sole users of a Netflix account and happy with the SD quality content, why are you paying for the premium account enabling you to enjoy Netflix on four different devices? The first step to stream better is to know what you are paying for.

As there are three plans available, you need to subscribe to one which is best suited to you. Maybe you have already subscribed to other streaming options like Hulu or HBO Max – in such cases, go for the standard plan to get the feel of Netflix. You can later cancel other subscriptions and switch to the premium package of Netflix.

Add profiles

Smooth streaming depends on how you are managing your streaming history. As you can add profiles to your Netflix account, make different profiles, especially if you share your account with someone else in the family. All you have to do is click your profile to have easy access to watching history, download, and favorites.

If more than one user is sharing a Netflix account, the suggestions, continue watching section, and history can be altered, making it difficult for you to continue the program you watched. You can also manage profiles as per your moods; one profile can be used to manage comedy and rom-com while the other can be used to download and stream action and thriller.

Adding a profile to your Netflix account on the Apple and android device will make your streaming experience so much better and enjoyable.

Download to enjoy the shows offline

One of the most impressive features that Netflix offers its users is downloading the shows so you can enjoy them even without active internet. We agree that not all shows can be downloaded, but most of them can be, so you need to make a list of the shows you are interested in watching and downloading this list.

Downloading a show can help you enjoy streaming even when traveling without going overboard with your data package. It will save you the hassle of finding the show every time you want to watch it, especially when your internet is down. Be smart and enjoy steaming even without the internet.

Use the secret Netflix code

We all know that Netflix’s categories are well defined, but most Netflix users don’t know about Netflix secret codes that can help you access the subcategories. If you don’t have access to these secret codes, you are missing out. All you need to do is enter the code beside the Netflix URL and open the door to Netflix’s wonder.

Here are few secret codes that can help you access every category you can imagine.

Subcategories Codes Action & Adventure 1365 Anime 7424 Children & Family Movies 783 Classic Movies 31574 Comedies 6548 Cult Movies 7627 Cult Movies 7627 Dramas 5763 Faith & Spirituality 26835 Foreign Movies 7462 Gay & Lesbian Movies 5977 Horror Movies 8711 Independent Movies 7077 Music 1701 Romantic Movies 8883

Secure your account

There is nothing more devastating than identity or data theft. The majority of people don’t realize that your data can be at risk if you are not securing your Netflix account. Netflix often asks for personal information for subscribing to a package. This information includes name, date of birth, age, country, and credit card details.

One of the most effective approaches to avoid the misuse of the data recorded by Netflix is protecting your login credit credential and not sharing it with anyone. Setting your contact details to confirm and change the password is also helpful in securing your Netflix account.

Closing

Netflix streaming should be hassle-free. As you are trying to relax with your favorite company and shows, these tips can work wonders. Netflix uses multiple approaches to provide an enjoyable and memorable streaming experience, including data sciences and machine learning, so now it’s your turn to put in some extra effort.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Launched GetCETgo Programme For KCET, JEE, NEET Candidates

Plan your experience ahead, be considerate of your privacy, think strategically, and enjoy streaming!

(Disclaimer: This article is sponsored and hence promotes links of commercial interest.)