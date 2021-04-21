Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Tirthgam-Pavangam Scheme: Promoting Unity, Social Harmony In Gujarat
IndiaLead StoryLife Style

Tirthgam-Pavangam Scheme: Promoting Unity, Social Harmony In Gujarat

Launched in 2004, the scheme aims to promote unity, social harmony, and all-around development of villages

0
Scheme
Geratnagar, a beautiful village located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Daskroi taluka, has a similar tale. Wikimedia commons

Being a good citizen and obeying the law of the land is not just a legal or moral obligation for thousands of villagers in Gujarat but it also comes with its own set of financial incentives. As part of a scheme named Tirthgam-Pavangam, the state government has gifted nearly Rs 23 crore to over 1,300 crime-free villages in 16 years.

Launched in 2004, the scheme aims to promote unity, social harmony, and all-around development of villages. It helps in lowering the crime graph in rural areas as crime-free villages get rewarded. Till 2019, 1,319 village Panchayats have been gifted Rs 22.9 crore under the scheme.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

What’s the scheme

According to a government notification on the Tirthgam-Pavangam scheme, if any village is free from crime for a consecutive period of three years, it falls under the ‘Pavangam’ category. Villages that hold crime-free status for five years consecutively fall under the ‘Tirthgam’ category. ‘Tirthgam’ consists of two words — Tirth means pilgrimage center and ‘Gam’ means village. The word ‘Pavan’ means sacred.

The crime-free status is determined by checking police records of all villages in the state. Gram Panchayats of Pavangam villages are given Rs 2 lakh, while Tirthgams are given an additional reward of Rs 1 lakh. The cycle then repeats, so it’s not a one-time gift. Since 2004, 976 villages have become Tirthgam in the state, while 343 are Pavangam.

Out of the 33 districts of Gujarat, villages from 25 districts have benefitted from this scheme so far. It includes villages from Ahmedabad, Porbandar, Kachchh, Gandhinagar, Panchmahal, Surendranagar, Surat, Sabarkantha, Valsad, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Patan, Surat, Banaskantha, Navsari, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Kheda, Amreli, Tapi-Vyara, Dang, Rajkot, Morbi, Mahesana and Junagadh districts. Under the scheme, road accidents are not considered a crime as they are not intentional.

Free to pursue development

The stated mandate of the scheme is to promote communal harmony and Mahendragadh, which was awarded Tirthgam status in 2011, is a testament to its success. Situated in Morbi district, 80 percent out of the village’s 750 residents belong to the Patidar community. But the interesting fact is that the Panchayat leader, or ‘Sarpanch’, is a Muslim woman — Mumtaz Mutakbhai Bhoria.

“The fact that I am the Sarpanch of a Patidar village itself explains how closely bonded the people are over here. I am actively involved in every developmental activity in the village and that’s what matters for all of us. The people are happy, I am happy and schemes like Tirthgam and Pavangam are a remarkable step from the government to promote peace and harmony in villages,” Bhoria says.

She said due to the communal harmony, understanding, and mindset of development, this village Panchayat has also been Samras Panchayat for the sixth term. The status refers to Samras Gram Yojana where leaders and members of Panchayats are chosen by consensus and not through elections. The state government provides additional incentives to Samras Panchayats.

Geratnagar, a beautiful village located on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Daskroi taluka, has a similar tale. The village was registered as Tirthgam in 2020. Village sarpanch Shardaben Ranchhodbhai Makwana agrees that such schemes have been a motivational factor.

“We have a population of about 2,000 people from different castes. There has never been any crime in the village as we want peace and development. That’s why many young boys are doing various jobs in the city while others are busy with their agricultural activities. These schemes are wonderful if implemented properly,” says Makwana.

The carrot and carrot approach

Bipinbhai Girdharbhai Patel, a young Sarpanch from Sabarkantha district’s Prithvipura village, explains that due to the crime-free nature of the village, the focus has been on undertaking various developmental works. “This scheme just endorses humanity and motivates us. It is essential that all the villages gradually become crime-free and people are happy,” says Patel.

The village was awarded Tirthgam status in 2018. Though the scheme is positive in its intent, it has to reach many more villages for its impact to be widespread across the state. A.K. Rakesh, additional chief secretary of, state Panchayat department, is hopeful that the government would be able to take this scheme forward and deliver phenomenal results in the years to come.

ALSO READ: RIL To Set Up World’s Largest Zoo In Gujarat

“This scheme is unique in its nature and it’s a reflection of how the state government is committed towards the welfare of the people. It has brought many positive stories from various villages. In the future, more villages will be benefitted from the scheme,” he said.

Police officials say there are many villages in the state that have always been crime-free. “But once it is recognized and rewarded, it brings a new change. When such schemes are introduced, it brings a positive movement in rural areas. If it brings peace among people, it’s really worthwhile in today’s time,” D Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anand district, says. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleIndian Artist Madhuri Srikanth To Exhibit Her Work In Milan
Next articleThe British Variant Is 45% More Contagious Than Original Virus: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more
Education

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more
Lead Story

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Vaccine To Prevent Opioid Addiction Underway

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The time spent alone and in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in opioid overdoses. Now scientists are planning for...
Read more

54% Of Indian Students Comfortable With Online Learning

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 54 percent of students in India now feel comfortable with the online learning model, according to a survey by Brainly, an online learning...
Read more

Get Your Home Ready For A Summer Stay Cation With These Budget Ideas

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Now that we're halfway through April, the temperature is gradually starting to rise. Soon, we'll all be seeking asylum from the scorching heat, and...
Read more

Useful Skincare Tips For Summer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Your skin starts to show signs like clogged pores, acne, tan, and greasiness in summer. We can't blame it on the sun, but we...
Read more

A Whale Chorus Shows How Climate Change Could Affect Migration

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Eerie wails, explosive trumpets, and ghostly moans. The sounds from the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word:...
Read more

4 Essential Products To Have At Home During Covid-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The rise of the second wave of Covid-19 has begun. It's imperative to take some major precautions and stay safe and eat healthily. Wonderchef...
Read more

IIIT-H Creates An Exclusive E-Bike Charging Solution

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have designed a unique charging solution for e-scooters. Dr. Aftab Hussain, who heads the Processes,...
Read more

Here’s How Modernization Is Destroying Sri Krishna Land

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The construction frenzy being witnessed all over the Braj Mandal (Sri Krishna-Radha Land) that annually draws millions of devout 'bhakts' and pilgrims, is destroying...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada