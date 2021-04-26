Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness To Find Ideal Partners Dating Apps Add Covid Jab As Criteria
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead StoryRelationships

To Find Ideal Partners Dating Apps Add Covid Jab As Criteria

Users who claimed to have already received the Covid vaccine were being "liked" at twice the rate of users who said they weren't interested

0
dating apps
"Basically, getting the vaccine is the hottest thing you could be doing on a dating app right now," Kaye said. Pixabay

Want to find an ideal partner on dating apps? First, get vaccinated against Covid. According to a media report, many dating apps are allowing users to determine potential partners based on their vaccine status.

An increasing number of people on dating apps like Tinder, OK Cupid, Bumble, and Coffee Meet Bagel are divulging information on whether they are vaccinated or are planning to take the jab against Covid-19, the Guardian reported.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Research by London-based Elate Date showed that more than 60 percent of people on its platform did not want to date anti-vaxxers, the report said.

“It’s becoming a bit of flex to say you’ve been vaccinated. Our research finds that over 60 percent of people wouldn’t consider dating someone who was against having the vaccination and that it’s become a trend to include ‘vaccination’, ‘antibodies’ and ‘shots’ in dating bios in the same way people would their height, job or interests,” Sanjay Panchal, founder of dating app Elate was quoted as saying to the Guardian.

dating apps
Users who claimed to have already received the Covid vaccine were being “liked” at twice the rate of users who said they weren’t interested. Pixabay

In the US, the syringe emoji has become the new winky face, while a double-dosed selfie on your profile will, it’s claimed, bring you double the number of dates, the report said.

Users who claimed to have already received the Covid vaccine were being “liked” at twice the rate of users who said they weren’t interested, The Guardian cited Michael Kaye, OkCupid spokesperson as saying to the New York Times.

ALSO READ: Credihealth Launched Covid Homecare Package In India For COVID-19 Patients

“Basically, getting the vaccine is the hottest thing you could be doing on a dating app right now,” Kaye said.

Tinder had in January, found a 238 percent spike in vaccine mentions in user bios, while Bumble reported “a steady increase” in the number of people including “vaccine” or “vaccinated” in their profiles, the report said. (IANS/GA)

Previous articleFatigue, Platelet Count Dip Can Be Covid-19 Symptom
Next articleTaking Covid-19 Vaccine Jab During Pregnancy Is Safe

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Benefits Of Fermented Rice Water

NewsGram Desk - 0
Natural remedies to skin and hair care problems have been preferred over cosmetic products for a long time. Perhaps this explains why rice water...
Read more
India

A New Chapter In South Asian History Awaits To Be Written: India- Sri Lanka

NewsGram Desk - 0
A few years ago I went for the launch of a premium brand of Sri Lankan Arrack in Delhi. It was a revelation. Till...
Read more
Lead Story

UNESCO Designates Eight New Global Geoparks

NewsGram Desk - 0
Earlier this month, UNESCO designated eight new UNESCO Global Geoparks, which brings the number of sites participating in the Global Geoparks Network to 169...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Benefits Of Fermented Rice Water

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Natural remedies to skin and hair care problems have been preferred over cosmetic products for a long time. Perhaps this explains why rice water...
Read more

A New Chapter In South Asian History Awaits To Be Written: India- Sri Lanka

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A few years ago I went for the launch of a premium brand of Sri Lankan Arrack in Delhi. It was a revelation. Till...
Read more

UNESCO Designates Eight New Global Geoparks

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Earlier this month, UNESCO designated eight new UNESCO Global Geoparks, which brings the number of sites participating in the Global Geoparks Network to 169...
Read more

Diabetes, Cancer & Pesticide Exposure May Raise Covid Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with metabolic diseases like Type-2 diabetes and cancer as well as those exposed to organophosphate pesticides can be at an increased risk of...
Read more

Career Paths To Consider In A Post-Pandemic World

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The global pandemic has created an upheaval in many businesses, bringing some industries like travel, tourism, and events to their knees, while creating extraordinary...
Read more

‘Backwaters’: A Movie About Children Who Have Gone Missing In God’s Country

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Film Producer Sunil Jain of SJP, Ashish Arjun Gaikar's AGFS, and Ankit Chandiramani's Sunshine Studios -- a leading film distribution and production house --...
Read more

How A Global Journalist Network Aids In The Exposure Of Organized Crime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Before she was murdered in 2017, Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was investigating two companies named in the Panama Papers – a leak of millions of...
Read more

Experts Recommend ‘Smell Training’ To Combat Scent Loss Caused By Covid-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about smell loss due to Covid-19, ditch steroids and try sniffing at least four different odors twice a day, suggest...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada