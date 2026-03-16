Rajya Sabha Election 2026: Nitish Kumar Returns to Parliament after 22 years as NDA Sweeps the poll

Nitish Kumar is a veteran Janata Dal (United) leader who has served multiple terms as Chief Minister of Bihar and still one of the biggest political figures in Bihar. His appointment in Rajya Sabha is being considered as a sign of change in political career. For years, CM Nitish has been more associated with state politics in Bihar concentrating on expanding JDU’s footprint in the state, attracting women vote bank and not to forget, leaving and joining alliances to keep the power on his side. His election to the upper house could in turn help give him a bigger platform from which to engage in national legislation debates and policy discussions. The Rajya Sabha typically includes senior leaders with considerable experience in public life and help facilitate the legislative review process while calling national policy debates.

The Rajya Sabha poll results in Bihar reaffirm the grip of the National Democratic Alliance on state legislative politics. With leaders like Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin and Ram Nath Thakur, Upendra Kushwaha, Shivesh Kumar winning the seats there has been further consolidation of influence in Rajya Sabha by the alliance. Across other states, several candidates also secured victories in the Rajya Sabha elections. In Assam, Jogen Mohan (BJP), Terash Gowalla (BJP), and Pramod Boro (UPPL) were elected. In Chhattisgarh, Laxmi Verma (BJP) and Phulo Devi Netam (BJP) won, while Dilip Ray emerged victorious as an Independent from Odisha. Overall, the results reflected the ruling alliance’s growing strength in the Upper House.The result is a testament not just to the NDA’s numerical superiority in the state assembly, but also its emerging clout in national makings.