From Bihar to the Centre: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Appointed New National Working President, Becomes One of The Party’s Youngest Leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got its new National Working President on 14 December 2025, as the decision was taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board. Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin took the spot as the successor to the earlier party president, J. P. Nadda. The announcement marks a significant moment in the organisational structure of the BJP at the national level, as Nabin is one of the youngest national working presidents of the party.
Nitin Nabin has actively dedicated two decades to politics, and the appointment marks a significant moment in his political career. He has held positions both within the government and the BJP’s organisational framework, making him a leader with experience in multiple roles and responsibilities such as governance, party organisation and public representation. The party is now believed to have recognised his work at both the state and national levels with the Bihar minister’s appointment.
Nitin Nabin took his first step into politics through the state legislature in 2006 after winning a by-election. He has represented the Bankipur assembly segment, establishing himself as a consistent electoral performer in Patna as he was re-elected multiple times. He has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly five times. He has established himself as a legislator focusing on constituency-level issues, in addition to remaining active in party affairs over the years. He has also served as a minister in the Bihar government, which gave him experience in governance and policy implementation as he handled responsibilities within the state government.
Along with his legislative and ministerial roles, he has also worked with the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). His association with the Yuva Morcha played an important part in shaping his early political career, giving him a base to rise within the BJP’s organisational hierarchy. He built organisational networks among young party workers through his involvement in the BJYM.
Nabin is also the BJP’s prabhari (in-charge) for Chhattisgarh, with responsibilities outside Bihar, placing him at the national organisational level. He is involved in overseeing organisational coordination and political strategy in the state, as the role entails. This has strengthened his presence beyond his home state, as the nature of the assignment has placed him in regular contact with the party’s central leadership.
Nitin Nabin was born to veteran Bihar political leader Nabin Kishore Sinha, linking his family to the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He comes from a political family, considering that his father was a well-known personality in the state with close ties to the RSS. Although he paved his own path in politics through electoral politics and organisational work, his background has been a part of his political journey.
Nabin comes from a small community in Bihar called the Kayastha community. Although there has been no official link found between the appointment and social factors, there is discussion in political circles about the position at the national organisational level being related to social representation and internal party dynamics. His political career developed steadily, beginning with youth politics and progressing to legislative work, which later expanded into ministerial responsibilities and national-level organisational roles.
With the appointment, Nitin Nabin will have a key role in the BJP’s national organisation. The change reflects the party’s approach to its functioning as it gears up for upcoming political challenges at both the state and national levels.
