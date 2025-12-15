From Bihar to the Centre: Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin Appointed New National Working President, Becomes One of The Party’s Youngest Leaders



Nitin Nabin took his first step into politics through the state legislature in 2006 after winning a by-election. He has represented the Bankipur assembly segment, establishing himself as a consistent electoral performer in Patna as he was re-elected multiple times. He has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly five times. He has established himself as a legislator focusing on constituency-level issues, in addition to remaining active in party affairs over the years. He has also served as a minister in the Bihar government, which gave him experience in governance and policy implementation as he handled responsibilities within the state government.



Along with his legislative and ministerial roles, he has also worked with the party’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). His association with the Yuva Morcha played an important part in shaping his early political career, giving him a base to rise within the BJP’s organisational hierarchy. He built organisational networks among young party workers through his involvement in the BJYM.



Nabin is also the BJP’s prabhari (in-charge) for Chhattisgarh, with responsibilities outside Bihar, placing him at the national organisational level. He is involved in overseeing organisational coordination and political strategy in the state, as the role entails. This has strengthened his presence beyond his home state, as the nature of the assignment has placed him in regular contact with the party’s central leadership.