Election Commission Orders Major Bengal Reshuffle, TMC Stages Protests

The Election Commission transferred key bureaucrats and police officials in West Bengal ahead of elections to ensure neutrality.
TMC leaders criticised the move as sudden and staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha.
The Centre defended the EC, stating it has constitutional authority to take such decisions for free and fair elections.
On March 16, 2026, All India Trinamool Congress leaders staged a walkout for the day in the Rajya Sabha as a protest against the Election Commission of India’s recent decision to reshuffle top officials in West Bengal ahead of the elections.
The protest happened shortly after the poll body ordered the transfer of key bureaucrats in the state. These include Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, citing a review of the state’s preparedness for the upcoming elections. Dushyant Nariala was appointed as the new Chief Secretary, while Sanghamitra Ghosh took over as Principal Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.
The Commission also carried out changes in police leadership. Siddh Nath Gupta was appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey. In Kolkata, Ajay Kumar Nand replaced Supratim Sarkar as Police Commissioner. Other appointments included Natarajan Ramesh Babu as Director General of Correctional Services and Ajay Mukund Ranade as Additional Director General.
These changes were seen as an attempt to ensure administrative neutrality ahead of the elections. The ECI directed that all these orders be implemented immediately and instructed the state government to submit a compliance report on March 16, 2026, by 3 pm. The poll body also clarified that officers who have been transferred should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polls.
The move drew sharp criticism from TMC leaders. Party MP Derek O'Brien said in the Rajya Sabha, “In the dead of night, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home Secretary of Bengal were removed by the Election Commission,” suggesting that the reshuffle happened suddenly. He also said that the ECI has all the power to do what it did and can misuse that power, adding, “I am wearing a white shirt, but they have the power to say it is not white, it’s a blue shirt!”
Another party leader, Sagarika Ghose, termed the action “unacceptable.” She said, “The manner in which the Election Commission transferred the Bengal Home Secretary and Chief Secretary at 4 am in the dead of night is unacceptable.” She also accused the ECI of misusing its power, stating that such actions could harm the elected government in the state. In protest, Derek O’Brien announced in the Rajya Sabha on March 16, 2026, that the entire TMC would walk out for the day.
Defending the Commission, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that the Election Commission has the constitutional mandate to make such decisions to ensure free and fair elections. He criticised the Opposition for raising objections in Parliament over the poll body’s actions.
The reshuffle comes soon after the announcement of the West Bengal Assembly election schedule. Polling in the state will be held in two phases on April 23, 2026 and April 29, 2026 with counting of votes scheduled for May 4, 2026.
[VP]
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