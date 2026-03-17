Election Commission Orders Major Bengal Reshuffle, TMC Stages Protests

The Commission also carried out changes in police leadership. Siddh Nath Gupta was appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey. In Kolkata, Ajay Kumar Nand replaced Supratim Sarkar as Police Commissioner. Other appointments included Natarajan Ramesh Babu as Director General of Correctional Services and Ajay Mukund Ranade as Additional Director General.

These changes were seen as an attempt to ensure administrative neutrality ahead of the elections. The ECI directed that all these orders be implemented immediately and instructed the state government to submit a compliance report on March 16, 2026, by 3 pm. The poll body also clarified that officers who have been transferred should not be assigned any election-related responsibilities until the completion of the polls.

The move drew sharp criticism from TMC leaders. Party MP Derek O'Brien said in the Rajya Sabha, “In the dead of night, the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home Secretary of Bengal were removed by the Election Commission,” suggesting that the reshuffle happened suddenly. He also said that the ECI has all the power to do what it did and can misuse that power, adding, “I am wearing a white shirt, but they have the power to say it is not white, it’s a blue shirt!”