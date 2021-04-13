Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Top Web Hosting Solutions In India For Small Businesses 2021
BusinessLead Story

Top Web Hosting Solutions In India For Small Businesses 2021

Web hosting is one of the most underrated solutions for expanding businesses

HOSTING
Top web hosting solutions. Pixabay

As important as Small businesses are for the economy, they often lose out in the long run because they lack the infrastructure like online websites, financial stability, etc. But today even small businesses can have their own share of digitization through affordable web hosting plans.

Web-hosting can be an expensive ordeal, especially for a small business that lacks the resources of big companies, but not anymore! Most online web hosting service providers like GoDaddy, Hostinger, etc carry a plethora of coupons and discount offers that can be applied to make your web hosting super affordable! 

In this article, we will be discussing the top web hosting solutions that are available in India and meant specifically for small businesses.

  • GoDaddy

One of the most popular web hosting plans and it has been available in India for decades. GoDaddy provides dedicated web hosting services according to the needs of the customers. GoDaddy is basically a free domain hosting solution with affordable annual plans.

HOSTING
Go Daddy- A web hosting platform. Flickr

For people who are looking for a comprehensive approach, GoDaddy works the best for them. The same website provides hosting, field names, e-mail addresses, and several online marketing tools. So, while it isn’t the cheapest option, it can be a good fit for businesses who want to keep things simple. Besides, cost-cutting is easily available in the form of lucrative concessions on all GoDaddy web hosting plans.

Currently, new website owners can redeem the latest GoDaddy coupons for web hosting plans and get a .com domain for as low as Rs.149/year!

Features Starter plan Economy Plan Deluxe plan Ultimate Plan
Price Rs.99/month Rs.199/month Rs.299/month Rs.449/month
Websites offered One One Unlimited Unlimited
Storage offered 30 GB SSD 100 GB SSD Unlimited SSD Unlimited SSD
Bandwidth Unmetered Unmetered Unmetered Unmetered
Additional Features offered 1 database 10 databases, free professional email, free domain 25 databases, free professional email, free domain Unlimited databases, free professional email, free domain, free DNS, free SSL certificate
Specific users Basic single website users Small businesses, Medium traffic bloggers Small businesses, medium to heavy bloggers High traffic websites

Advantage:

Easy-to-use control panel and resources can be availed on demand.

Disadvantage:

No live chat support and uptime issues.

  • HostPapa

HostPapa has been christened as the best web hosting service for small businesses. The reason is simple. They have affordable plans and the service is impeccable. HostPapa currently operates with three plans- the starter plan, the business plan, and the business pro plan. All three plans offer free domain registration and unmetered bandwidth for usage. The three plans are available for a maximum discount of 88% at this moment.

Features Starter Plan Business Plan Business Pro Plan
Price Rs.199/month Rs.299/month Rs.699/month
Websites Offered Two Unlimited Unlimited
Storage Offered 100 GB SSD Unlimited Unlimited
Additional Features Offered Website Building Templates Control Panel Security System, Intrusion Detection System
Bandwidth Unmetered Unmetered Unmetered
Specific Users Basic Website Holders, Bloggers Small Businesses Bigger Corporates

 

Advantage:

HostPapa offers a 30-day money-back guarantee on all its web hosting plans.

Disadvantage:

HostPapa can be the best web hosting solution for small businesses if they get hold of the plans at the discounted rates because they are infamous for their high renewal rates.

  • Hostinger

HOSTING
Hostinger- A web hosting platform. Flickr

This web hosting plan is already popular in the West and is now available in India. Hostinger is popular for its management of single websites and business organizations. They provide three major plans in India- a single web hosting plan, a premium web hosting plan, and a business web hosting plan. There is a maximum discount of 90% on all three web hosting plans.

Features Single Web hosting plan Premium web hosting Plan Business web hosting Plan
Price Rs.45/month Rs.119/month Rs.189/month
Websites offered One Unlimited Unlimited
Storage offered 100 GB SSD Unlimited SSD Unlimited SSD
Bandwidth 100 GB Unmetered Unmetered
Additional Features offered 1 times speed for memory and processing Weekly backups, 2 times speed for memory and processing Daily backups, 4 times speed for memory and processing, free SSL certificates
Specific users Basic users Small businesses, Medium bloggers Large organizations

Advantage:

Hostinger fully supports MySQL and PHP language.

Disadvantage:

Hostinger web hosting is adapted for being specifically used in India. However, without making an account on Hostinger, customers cannot access their live chat feature. Moreover, there is no control panel available.

  • HostingRaja

HostingRaja is a rapidly rising web hosting service available in India. This service currently offers three plans- the Starter plan, the Silver plan, and the Gold plan. There is a minimum discount of 56% on all the premium web hosting plans from HostingRaja at this moment.

Features Starter plan Silver Plan Gold Plan
Price Rs.65/month Rs.85/month Rs.161/month
Websites offered One Three Five
Storage offered 50 GB SSD 100 GB SSD 120 GB SSD
Bandwidth 10 GB 20 GB 100 GB
Additional Features offered 5 FTP accounts, control panel 10 FTP accounts, control panel, free SSL certificate All features of Silver plan with high priority support, drag and drop site builder
Specific users Single website users Small businesses Corporate websites

Advantage:

Provides best-in-class drag and drop site builder.

Disadvantages:

The drag and drop feature is available only with the premium web hosting plan.

Other web hosting services meant for small businesses

Name of the service Plans available USP Money-back guarantee
Bluehost Basic plan- Rs.207 per month

Plus plan- Rs.382 per month

Choice plus- Rs.382 per month

 Meant for new websites, blogs, and corporate websites with medium to high traffic. 30 days
DomainRacer Basic plan- Rs.59 per month

Personal- Rs.99 per month

Silver- Rs.169 per month

Advanced- Rs.249 per month

 Meant for blogs, designers, software developers, and corporate websites Not available

 

ALSO READ: 7 Features Your E-commerce Website Should Have

Conclusion

Web hosting is one of the most underrated solutions for expanding businesses. Small businesses often lack heavy infrastructure and financial support for managing them and this is where one can use discount offers and promo codes from coupon affiliating websites. This would help you to get an affordable deal for the web hosting plan suitable for your business. Don’t forget to check out the money-back guarantee on such plans so that you can get back your money if the service was not satisfactory to your level.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence promotes some commercial links.)

