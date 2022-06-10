Heritage Houseboats Struggle to Stay Afloat in Kashmir

Frequent fires and a ban on construction of new boats to be used as homes or hotels are endangering the heritage houseboat industry in Kashmir. The worried houseboat owners consider the industry to be on the verge of extinction. The elaborately decorated and often luxurious vessels — effectively small hotels that line the shores of Dal Lake and the region’s other scenic waterways — have been a major attraction for generations of foreign tourists and for Indians seeking relief from the summer heat of New Delhi. But the number of boats has fallen from 3,000 in the 1970s to a little more than 850 today with a total capacity of around 2,400 guest rooms, according to Abdul Rasheed Khankashi, 60, who has been associated with the industry all his life. Of those, he said, almost 200 need immediate major repairs if they are to remain in operation.

The decline accelerated in 2010 when the Jammu and Kashmir High Court prohibited houseboat owners from engaging in any type of maintenance, citing the need to preserve Dal Lake’s fragile ecosystem. In April 2020, the authorities issued new guidelines permitting the owners to make some repairs, but only after an onerous process of obtaining clearances from various government agencies. Abdul Rasheed Kloo, general-secretary of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, says the process is still too burdensome. He also referred to a period after August 2019 and then the subsequent shutdown because of COVID-19, which resulted in no business.

“Is it possible for us to abide by such rules if there is no business?” Kloo asked. “The current state of affairs is that we’re unable to cover our basis costs and many among us have not even paid their electric bills for years together. … Our future is quite bleak.”

The history of houseboats in Kashmir dates from the 18th century, when a British army general made the first Doonga (small boat). The placid waters of Dal Lake, nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, quickly became a favored summer destination for British colonialists, and the houseboats proliferated. Most of today’s boats are built from Indian cedar and have between two and five bedrooms, a sitting and dining room, an attached washroom and pantry. Houseboats can also be found in other parts of India, but tourists are attracted by the unique style and construction of Srinagar's boats, not to mention the stunning mountain views reflected in the lake.