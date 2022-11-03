Increase in trade between Russia and India is a revival of the Silk Road

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity, a global trade statistics platform, India increased monthly imports from Russia by 430 percent compared to the five-year average.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of India reported that trade turnover between Russia and India exceeded $18.2 billion in the first five months of the fiscal year. The surge in trade between the two countries made Russia the country's seventh largest trade partner, rising from 25th place with a total trade turnover of $13.1 billion in 2021.

Of the total bilateral trade from April to August, India's imports from Russia totaled $17.2 billion, while Indian exports to Russia totaled $992.73 million.

The start of transportation along the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the partnership relations established between the countries in recent years have largely contributed to bilateral trade growth.

"Our economies are increasingly benefitting from the interaction. The leadership of Prime Minister Modi saw many achievements in recent years, and the trade between our countries is growing. For example, Prime Minister Modi asked me to supply more fertilizers, which are vital for Indian agriculture. And we have done so. We increased our fertilizer exports to India by a factor of 7.6. Not 7.6 percent but 7.6 times," said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai Club meeting.