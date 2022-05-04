Portugal welcomes all visitors, regardless of their country of origin or reason for visiting.

With its mild climate, 3,000 hours of sunshine per year, and magnificent contrasting landscapes within its seven regions, as well as superb cuisine, fine wines, and hospitable people, Portugal is the ideal year-round vacation destination.

Portugal is known for its mild, sunny climate and diverse landscapes, which range from the magnificent coastal beaches to the golden plains of the Alentejo, the verdant mountains of the interior, and the peaceful, lush nature of the Azores and Madeira islands.

It is also known for its long history and imposing heritage, for its dynamic culture, its unique, comforting cuisine full of flavors and aromas, and its relaxed, simple, and unrivaled setting, with open arms for those who visit and return. Portugal is home to the world's oldest demarcated wine region - the Douro, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where Port Wine is produced - as well as one of Europe's oldest universities, the magnificent University of Coimbra, which was founded in the 13th century and is also classified by UNESCO. The land of the Discoveries, Fado, and age-old traditions bound together by a vast sea.