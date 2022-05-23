All answers to your VISA questions

Information about Visa Application Centres offering visa services is being updated in real-time by VFS Global as it continues to resume services in a phased manner for its client governments. VFS Global answers some questions and offers facts to help you get that VISA for your next trip.

How do the key visa application trends look like pan India?

The number of visa applications has seen a rise of over 100 percent in Q1 2022 when compared with Q1 2021. Volumes in Q1 2021 were significantly less as many international borders were closed with pandemic-induced travel restrictions. Premium services like Visa at your doorstep also saw a significant increase as given below:

Q1 2019 vs Q1 2022: 6x

Q1 2021 vs Q1 2022: 4x

If I am traveling to the UK with a stopover in EU member states, do I need a Schengen airport transit visa?

Yes, a Schengen airport transit visa is mandatory for travelers with a stopover in France, Spain, Germany, and the Czech Republic. This requirement has been in place for many years.

How early before my travel dates should I apply for my visa?

When planning your travels, you always book flights and hotels in advance. Do the same for visas. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (three months) before your date of travel. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective 02 February 2020, you can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before your date of travel. Particularly this year with higher demand and limited appointment slots available, we urge applicants to apply for their visas as early as possible. VFS Global forwards applications as per the agreed service level agreements with the embassy/consulate.