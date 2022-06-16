Most Affordable Canadian Cities for Indian Migrants to Stay

By: Liam Cook

Canada has developed to be one of the best places for immigrants. Migrants from all over the world, including India, are finding their way into Canada. It has attracted a lot of foreigners with its social amenities and infrastructures. The country boasts quality public healthcare, a low crime rate, employment rate, and so on.

If you are an Indian looking to migrate to Canada, there are many ways to do that. You can migrate to Canada with different visa types . There are also many affordable Canadian cities for Indian immigrants.

In this article, you'll find the top cities in Canada for Indian migrants. These cities have excellent citizenship policies, renowned universities, affordable cost of living, and so many more. Let's start with:

Edmonton

Edmonton is the capital of Alberta Province. It is one of the cities in Canada that is rich in oil. With the booming oil market, there are lots of job opportunities for skilled migrants. Indians skilled in Engineering, Energy, and Construction should consider migrating to Edmonton.

Additionally, there are top-notch educational institutions in the city. The cost of living here is also on the average side. You should also know that Edmonton hosts a lot of festivals yearly. These celebrations attract tourists to the city. If you are considering migrating to Edmonton, you should talk to an immigration lawyer Canada .

Greater Toronto Area (Toronto Excluded)

The Greater Toronto Area is Canada's heartland. This area comprises small towns and suburbs. In cities like Brampton and Oakville, you'll find many manufacturing jobs. There is also an uprising of tech companies and startups in the area. With this growing industry, Indians are utilizing the opportunity to migrate here.

Reports have it that Indians have inhabited GTA for over 400 years. It is common to find settlements of Indians in Mississauga, Brampton, and Markham. The GTA is an excellent place for Indians as a community is already established. In fact, the 2016 census reports the GTA hosts nothing less than hundreds of thousands of Indians in the GTA.

Ottawa

Ottawa is Canada's capital city. It is situated in the eastern part of Southern Ontario. The primary languages in Ottawa are English and French. And it is one of the best cities for Indian migrants to inhabit.

It can be considered one of the safest places in Canada as it has a considerably low crime rate. The city generates its revenue from tourism, the public sector, and technology. With these companies, there are stable jobs available for residents to fill. Hence, it is an excellent place for the Indian population to live and work.

Calgary

Calgary is located in the Alberta Province. With its vast land mass, it is considered the biggest city in the province. In fact, Calgary is the third-largest city in Canada. Calgary has gained vast attraction with its brilliant research and innovation in the energy sector.

The city is also commendable that it is rapidly adopting green energy. Despite its significant energy consumption, Calgary is putting extra effort into sustaining the globe.

Calgary has tons of job opportunities awaiting Indian migrants. You'll find roles in energy, finance, health, tourism, creativity, etc.

Toronto

Toronto is the provincial capital of Ontario. It is one of the perfect places for Indian migrants to reside. As a capital city, it is home to a diverse mix of people. You'll find people who originated from all corners of the world in Toronto. We would expect that diversity brings inclusivity to people regardless of origin.

Toronto is blessed with stellar companies in diverse industries. The primary sector in Toronto is Technology, Finance, and healthcare. Indians with substantial experience in these sectors will easily find a suitable job. An additional reason to consider Toronto is the intriguing transport system. The city has excellent road networks and quality public transport facilities to aid movement.

In Toronto, there's no end to good times. There are lots of outdoor activities to engage in that will take away boredom. You can also visit the cinema, nightclub, or even a sports center.

Conclusion

Canada is a fantastic place for Immigrants to reside. However, not everywhere in Canada is suitable for you. There are numerous cities in Canada, and migrants must live happily. Well, we thought of this and decided to highlight the top 5 cities in Canada for Indians. Among these cities, the Great Toronto Area is the #1 recommended place. GTA has a significant presence of Indians, making settling down simpler.

Disclaimer: (This article is sponsored and includes some commercial links)