'Intention' is the factor behind 'travel'

Travel is once again on the rise as restrictions loosen up all over the world. But now that those formative years have passed, travelling is about more than just getting away and having a good time. The Global Wellness Institute asserts that "the future of travel is intention."

But what exactly does it mean to travel deliberately imply? When we travel with purpose, we can have a more profound and transforming experience that enables us to connect with our inner selves, our families, and larger communities. What do you want to get out of your vacation experience? Is there a part of my life that would benefit from a trip to a different location? And what advantages might I anticipate?

Listed below are some growing travel trends that may inspire your next trip as shared by Dr. Jason Culp, Research & Development Director, Chiva-Som.

There is no doubt that travelling with family and/or friends helps to foster strong relationships. Positive memories are built around shared experiences. In fact, there's research to show that positive family interactions have health benefits for both old and young, the former offering new perspectives and vitality, and the latter sharing wisdom and experience.

Travelling to destinations that offer intergenerational activities can strengthen the bonds between all family members, which in turn will promote the mental, emotional and social wellbeing of a family.

REDEFINING PURPOSE