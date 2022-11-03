From Beaches to Mountains

Our nation's travel population has always been extremely diversified in terms of its options and tastes. The Millennial generation and Generation Z have contributed to it by continuously seeking out and traveling to remote locations that provide interesting experiences. GoSTOPS, a leading backpackers hostel brand, has introduced excellent properties in two of the country's most sought-after areas with the needs of young travelers in mind.

The largest property in the group so far is goSTOPS Goa Vagator, while the goSTOPS Bir Landing Site's prime location puts guests considerably closer to the skies. For visitors who enjoy adventure and have a variety of indoor and outdoor travel experiences, both hostels have recently opened.

The brand-new hostel in North Goa is a popular choice among travelers thanks to the area's unspoiled natural beaches, crystal-clear skies, lush green palm trees, thrilling adventure activities, and an all-out party atmosphere.

It has 144 beds in dorms and 8 individual rooms (in terms of the number of beds) and is well situated close to Goa's popular nightlife areas, being only 1.5km from Vagator Beach, 2.3km from Anjuna Beach, and 1.7km from Ozran Beach.