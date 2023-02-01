How to catch the perfect train from London to Manchester

By: Mohair Tayyib

If you're planning on taking a trip from London to Manchester, you'll want to make sure you catch the perfect train. With so many options and factors to consider, it can be hard to know which one is right for you. In this blog post, we'll provide you with helpful tips on how to make your journey as smooth and stress-free as possible. From deciding on the best route to finding the most convenient times, you'll be prepared and ready to go in no time.

Look up the timetable in advance

One of the most important steps to take when you are planning to travel from London to Manchester by train is to look up the timetable in advance. Doing this will help you make sure that you have the right time and date for the journey, as well as the correct fare and train information. There are several ways to do this - you can use the National Rail website, check out a rail app on your smartphone, or even visit a local train station for assistance. Whichever method you choose, it is important to ensure that you have the most up-to-date timetable before you travel. Also, check the train operator’s website for any delays or cancellations that may affect your journey. Once you’ve done this, you can make sure that you’re getting the best value for money and make sure that you’re ready to get on the train on time!

Buy tickets online

The first step to catching a train from London to Manchester is to buy tickets online. The best way to find out when your train leaves is by using the National Rail Journey Planner, which will give you live updates on when your train is scheduled to depart and arrive, as well as its status so you can see whether it's late or cancelled.

Buy your tickets at least one day in advance for the cheapest price possible, so that you're not left disappointed if you miss out on a seat because of a last-minute cancellation or delay. You can do this online at the National Rail website, or by phone if you don't have access to an internet connection (the number changes every year).

Check for disruptions

Before you go to the station to catch your train, you should always check if there are any disruptions that might affect your journey. You can do this easily by checking online – the national rail website offers updates on any delays or cancellations. You can also call their helpline if you need more information. The train will travel at up to 110mph and make stops in Crewe, Stafford, Stoke-on-Trent and Manchester Piccadilly.

At around 30mph, you'll often be able to see the front of the train over your shoulder. This is where you will find most of the seats and tables installed by Virgin Trains on their new fleet of Class 387s.At around 50mph, you'll start to feel more comfortable with the speed of the train — but still not quite as comfortable as you would be if you were sitting in first class or business class on an aircraft!

If you find that your train is cancelled, don’t worry; you will usually be offered an alternative route to reach your destination. This might involve catching a different train, getting on a bus, or using a different route altogether. Always plan ahead and allow plenty of time for your journey – it’s better to be safe than sorry!