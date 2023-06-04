Create magical moments for families this summer with Mandarin Oriental

In collaboration with child development specialists GymBoree Play & Music, the Kids Club is available seven days a week for those aged 3-12 years old, featuring a fun and educational range of arts and crafts (ceramics, cooking, hat designing, jewellery making and t-shirt dyeing), nature, indoor and outdoor games, and sports activities, including an array of watersports on the resort's stunning private white sand beach.



Families can venture further afield - either by bike an off-road safari, to visit a surviving nomadic village, or to find out how the region's famous olive oil is made. And make a pit-stop with a picnic to take in the dramatic landscape.



Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi



Inaugurated into the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group this year, on a pristine beach amongst lush gardens, this hotel is a showcase of Arabian hospitality at its finest, the perfect place to explore the beauty and charm of the UAE's capital and is a haven of sophistication and style for all ages.



Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental provides an array of thrilling activities for kids to enjoy. One of them is AquaFun Park, a water playground located 70 meters from the short in a calm bay, which is supervised throughout the day to ensure safe and enjoyable fun under the sun. Additionally, the resort has a beekeeping program at its bee farm where children can learn about bees and beekeeping. The resort offers three kids' camps - winter, spring, and summer - where children aged three to 12 years old can engage in various exciting activities intended to promote connection with others, flow, growth, wellness, and sustainability: including junior beekeeping, turtle rehabilitation, arts and crafts, kids' movement and yoga sessions.